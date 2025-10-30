Josh Okogie is Poised for a Major Role With the Rockets
The Houston Rockets are starting to get the ball rolling after back-to-back wins. Following a 0-2 start to the season, the team has found a rhythm, defeating the Brooklyn Nets and, most recently, the Toronto Raptors, 139-121.
The Rockets are still figuring out who will surround Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson in the starting lineup. Jabari Smith Jr., who put up 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, has shown vast improvement and seems to be solidified within the first five as well.
That leaves the fifth spot up for grabs with Fred VanVleet out for the season, and Ime Udoka has tried a variety of directions. On opening night, Steven Adams joined the four to create one of the tallest lineups in NBA history.
However, Houston switched it up in its two wins over the Nets and Raptors. Rather than going big with Adams sliding everyone back, Josh Okogie was inserted as a guard to allow most, if not all, players to be at their normal positions.
It appears to be working. The Rockets' defense hasn't been great to start the season, but the offense has been elite, even with a defensive-oriented player like Okogie.
The 6-foot-4 guard has certainly proven to be an efficient option. Against the Raptors, he put up 10 points, one rebound and two assists on 4-of-5 shooting in just 23 minutes. On the season, Okogie is averaging 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 60% shooting or better from both the field and three-point range.
Reed Sheppard was supposed to be the player to develop and take VanVleet's place in year two, but he hasn't quite found his footing. The 21-year-old is averaging 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals, but is doing so on poor efficiency.
According to databallr, the Rockets have a 107.9 offensive rating, 116.5 defensive rating and -8.5 net rating when Sheppard is on the floor this season. When he's not on the floor, those numbers jump to a 135.6 offensive rating, 113.5 defensive rating and 22.1 net rating.
Compare that to Okogie, who has more of a positive presence in the lineup. When he's on the floor, Houston has a 131.3 offensive rating, 118.5 defensive rating and 12.8 net rating. When he's not, the Rockets drop to a 117 offensive rating, 111.5 defensive rating and 5.5 net rating.
It's clear that Okogie should be the fifth starter for now. At the very least, he deserves a prominent role within the rotation. The 27-year-old doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective, and while Houston isn't the best defensive team at the moment, it gives even more reason for him to be the difference-maker on the other end of the floor.