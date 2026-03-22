Kevin Durant Dons New Colorway of Unreleased KD 19 Shoe in Rockets-Lakers Rematch

It's been a big year for Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant. In his first season in Houston, Durant became an All-Star and surefire All-NBA selection.

And although he hasn't garnered much MVP consideration, he should.

Durant has been drawing double teams at halfcourt, yet has still averaged 25.7 points, 51.6 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from deep, 88.5 percent from the foul line and 63.4 percent true shooting.

Despite Houston's clear struggles to get him the ball offensively. It's been a challenge to simply feed him the ball, depending on the opponent.

It's all possession-based. And opponent-specific. Or dependent.

However, regardless of the opponent or matchup, Durant has been a bucket. So much that he's been getting trapped and/or double-teamed at half court.

The Rockets' recent losses against the Los Angeles Lakers illustrated the point. In the first of the two recent matchups between the two teams, Durant had 16 points in the first half and just two points in the second half, as Lakers coach JJ Redick made the adjustment to send doubles at Durant.

Leading to six turnovers in the half. In the second match, Durant had just two points in the first half, finishing with 18 points

One overlooked and unnoticed detail from that game was Durant's sneakers, as he donned a new colorway of the yet to be released 'KD 19' shoe.

Durant was rocking an all yellow colorway of the padded-leather draped shoes. Take a look for yourself.

FIRST LOOK: Nike KD 19 “Yellow” 🟡 pic.twitter.com/UapDK2bqnN — INSANE SNEAKER™ (@insanesneaker) March 19, 2026

In the previous game between the two teams, Durant was wearing an all red colorway of the shoe. It was the first time that the general public was able to see the shoe on Durant altogether.

The shoe has generally drawn mixed reviews from sneaker heads, especially online. The shoe will be available this summer, with the SNKRS platform being the first to release them on June 13th.

Elsewhere, the shoe will be globally available just four days later, on June 17th. Durant has expressed his desire to be able to sign athletes to the 'KD' line under Nike. Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren would seem to be the face of the line, as Durant has already given him multiple exclusive colorways of the KD 18 shoe -- the first such athlete to receive the honors.

Durant is signed to a lifetime deal with Nike, although the business partnership nearly ended in recent years, with Durant signing an offer to Under Armour. Nike eventually matched the offer to keep the Houston Rockets superstar on the label.