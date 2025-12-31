Kevin Durant Month of October Has Been Special for the Houston Rockets

Throughout Kevin Durant's Hall of Fame career, he has been one of the NBA's best players. On every team he has been a part of, he has been a top offensive player and a go-to player in the clutch. Durant's career average is 25.5 points, and he has scored 31,286 points, which puts him eighth all-time in points scored, on the verge of passing legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Dirk Nowitzki, and possibly even Michael Jordan this season.

Being amongst some of the greatest players of all time and, in many eyes, the best mid-range shooter of all time, made it an easy decision for the Houston Rockets this offseason to trade for the former MVP. The Rockets, after several months of back-and-forth with the Phoenix Suns, pulled the trigger on the most significant move of the offseason after their disappointing first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Durant was leaving a Suns team that had underperformed in the few seasons Durant was with the team and was looking to bring in younger talent. They did so by trading for Jalen Green, who, unfortunately, has only played in two games the entire season. The Rockets brought in Durant to become their closer and bring an efficient, consistent scorer to their team, and so far, Durant has been precisely what they were hoping he would be, especially in December.

Kevin Durant Had One of the Best Months of December in the Entire NBA

Durant has not had a season scoring under 25 points per game since his rookie season in 2007 and this year is no different. Durant is averaging 25.5 points a game and is coming off one of the most efficent months of his entire career in December.

Despite the Rockets' struggles at times in December, Durant finished the month averaging 26.6 ppg while shooting 55.0% from the floor, 49.2% from 3-point range, and 90.9% from the line. That is unbelievable efficiency for a player who rarely scores around the basket and takes the majority of his shots from 12 feet and beyond. Durant scored 30 points on 13-20 shooting in the Rockets' win over the Pacers on Monday.

The Rockets surprisinglyhave surprisingly been a top-10 offense all season, and the main reason for that has been the addition of Durant. Players like Jabari Smith and Reed Sheppard are having career seasons because of the gravity that Durant commands on the offensive end. The Rockets are expected to contend for a championship this season and will need everyone to play their part. One player that we know for sure will hold up his end of the bargain is Kevin Durant, like he has his entire career.