Kevin Durant’s Role Appears to Be Reduced, but It’s Perfect for the Rockets

There's no doubt that Kevin Durant has an argument for the most talented scorer in NBA history, and he isn't even retired yet. At 37 years old, the Slim Reaper can still get buckets in every which way and has a legitimate shot to get the Houston Rockets their first championship since 1995.

Durant's impact on this team has been second to none. A Houston squad that struggled to score in late-game situations last season (evident in its first-round exit as a No. 2 seed) ranks second in offensive rating (122.3) while maintaining the same defensive intensity that propelled them to contention.

However, Durant's return to Texas hasn't been much of a takeover as it's been a crucial add-on to what the Rockets are building. The 6-foot-11 sniper is averaging 24.6 points per game, on track to be the lowest since his rookie year (2007-08).

Likely in the final chapter of his career, Durant isn't required to average 30 points a night and carry offenses the way he was asked in Oklahoma City. In Houston, he's a large cog in Ime Udoka's operation, and the team's talent pool is a good part of why he wanted to end up there this season.

The Rockets have gotten impressive production from almost every rotation player thus far. Alperen Sengun is not so much a sidekick as he is Durant's co-star. The Turkish center is averaging 22.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists as a do-it-all big man, on track to make his second All-Star appearance.

Amen Thompson has also made an immense offensive leap, putting up nearly 17 points per game. He has fit it well with Sengun's playmaking and Durant's gravitation of defenses, but he can score more off the dribble, whereas last season, he got most of his buckets in transition and off the ball.

However, the bench is what could be the most surprising emergence in Houston's performance. Reed Sheppard, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie have stepped up as major contributors in Fred VanVleet's (torn ACL) absence. Additionally, Tari Eason has continued to perform on both sides of the ball.

With the Rockets not even at full strength right now, they have the potential to compete for a championship as soon as this season.

Even though Durant isn't producing at an all-time high as he did in the past, Houston can still use him as its go-to weapon in a clutch, and he has shown that before. However, the Rockets have just as much power in the rest of the rotation, showing great balance.