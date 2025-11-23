Kevin Durant to Miss Rockets Next Two Games Against Suns, Warriors

Monday's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns was in line to be a homecoming, of sorts. Prior to the season, the game was circled for several reasons.

For starters, it would've been Kevin Durant's first time facing off against his former Suns. By the same token, it presented Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green their first opportunity to face their former Rockets.

In all actuality, the homecoming will have to wait. Sort of.

Brooks will square off against the Rockets, and he'll surely be motivated. That's just how he's wired.

He seeks motivation. And players love facing off against the team that got rid of them. Whether by trade or passing on the option to extend them, and allowing them to hir free agency.

Granted, Brooks doesn't have any bad blood towards the Rockets. This is a far different situation than when he divorced the Memphis Grizzlies, and they said bad things about him on his way out the door and blamed him for their self-implosion (and culture issues).

Time has proven that to be incorrect.

As for Green, he also doesn't have bad blood towards the Rockets. He chalked the trade up to Houston adding a proven all-time great talent in Durant.

However, Green won't be suiting up for the contest, as he's out due to a hamstring injury. Although he had a sensational debut with the Suns, dropping 29 points on 10-of-20 from the field and 6-of-13 from deep.

Durant will also miss the game, due to a family matter, in addition to Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors (another one of Durant's former teams).

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant will miss Monday's game in Phoenix and Wednesday's contest in Golden State tending to a family matter, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2025

As always, the game of life is bigger than basketball. One can only hope all is well with Durant and his family.

It's oftentimes forgotten that players are humans too, off the court.

They face the same everyday issues as you and I. In fact, they oftentimes face more, due to their wealth and status.

On the court, Durant is having his worst season in a decade, although his version of regression is still better than most players' best seasons. Especially offensively and scoring wise.

Durant is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 48.5 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from deep, 88 percent from the foul line, 53.6 percent effective shooting and 61 percent true shooting.