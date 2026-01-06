Kevin Durant Shows Candor After Dropping Dagger Against Former Suns in Rockets Win

Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns tenure was marred by disappointment. So much that the Suns were forced to deal the 15-time All-Star to the Houston Rockets for a fraction of his value.

Especially in comparison to what the Suns gave up to get him (Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and five first-round picks).

All told, Houston gave up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, one 2025 first-round pick and five second-round picks.

Durant's pairing in Phoenix resulted in the Suns winning just one postseason series, which happened in his first season in the desert.

The next season culminated in a first-round postseason exit and the following season resulted in a 36-46 campaign.

Not even good enough for a berth in the play-in tournament.

The team had a myriad of issues. The lack of a table-setting point guard stands atop the list.

Not to mention a culture issue, that's led to four different coaches in four years.

(And an owner forced to sell the team in the same season that Durant arrived).

As a member of the Rockets, Durant has already faced his former team three teams in the 2025-26 season and he's emerged victorious in all three contests.

(Although he technically is 2-0 because he missed the first matchup).

The latest Rockets victory saw Durant nail the game-winning shot.

(Which was preceeded by amazing defense by Tari Eason on Devin Booker in a game-winning attempt of his own).

After the shot, Durant gestured for the Suns to go home.

After the game, the future Hall of Famer dropped the ether in his presser, while explaining why the shot and moment meant so much for him.

“A place that I didn’t want to leave. My first time — I don’t want to sound too dramatic, but I will — to be kicked out of a place.

It feels good to play against a team that booted you out of the building and scapegoated you for all the problems they had."

Tell us how you really feel, Kevin!

Durant kept going.

"And it hurt because I put all my effort and love and care towards the Suns and the Phoenix area and Arizona in general. But that’s just the business, that’s the name of the game. So, when you play against a (former) team, yeah you got a chip on your shoulder.

It’s nothing but love for the players, but I want to beat that team. I want to show them that I still got some juice in the tank. Even though I’m old, I still can play. I feel like every player has that mentality playing against their former team. I don’t think it’s malicious in any way towards them. But just as a competitor, you want to go out there and beat them.”

Durant had 26 points (on a rather inefficient night, going 9-of-21 from the field and 2-of-12 from deep), 10 rebounds, four assists and a block.

As the old saying goes, revenge is a dish best served cold. And it can oftentimes be the sweetest joy.