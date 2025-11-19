LeBron James and Steph Curry May Decline 2028 Olympics, But What About Kevin Durant?

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles could be the first we see with LeBron James and Stephen Curry in retirement. Fans cherished last year's series of games in France as USA Basketball emerged with a gold medal, witnessing the trio of those two and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant shine on the world stage.

James recently hosted Curry on his podcast with NBA legend Steve Nash, Mind the Game, as the two discussed the 2028 Olympics. The longtime Los Angeles Lakers star shut down the idea of playing that far into the future, while Curry appeared to be leaning toward a hard no.

"You already know my answer," James said. "I will be watching it."

"God willing, I still have the choice and physical option where I could impact the team," Curry said. "Never say never, but I highly doubt it. Highly doubt it."

That leaves Durant, Team USA's all-time leading scorer, as the lone wolf unless he declines to play. The Rockets star has given so much to his country on the global basketball stage that it's hard to imagine an Olympics in which he isn't out there. Last summer in France, the 37-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists across six games.

Right now, Durant and the Rockets, as well as Curry and James, are focused on capturing another championship as they all near retirement. It appears that the Slim Reaper and Houston have the best shot at it right now, as the Rockets rank first in offensive rating with a 9-3 record thus far. James has yet to play for the Lakers this season due to an injury.

Durant's contract with Houston could run until 2028 after he signed an extension with the team this offseason. Coincidentally or not, if he takes his player option for the 2027-28 season, he'd enter free agency right before the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The 6-foot-11 sniper would be 39.

Right now, Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, leading the Rockets. He's expected to be an All-Star once again, and could be in contention for more hardware if Houston stays near the top of the Western Conference.

There's no doubt that his longevity has been incredible, and at his age, time is ticking for Durant. Will we see him suit up for Team USA in the Olympics one more time, or was 2024 his last appearance?