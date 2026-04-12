Memphis Grizzlies List 17 Players on Injury Report for Rockets' Season Finale

The Rockets and Grizzlies are set to face off in their season finales tonight, with only draft odds on the line at this point.

The Rockets have been officially locked into the five-seed, one full game behind the Lakers, who own the tie-breaker. Houston narrowly missed out on home-court advantage, with their recent eight-game winning-streak unable to make up the ground.

The Grizzlies aren't postseason bound, but are still looking to lose games and cement better draft odds ahead of the 2026 draft.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Grizzlies ahead of tonight's game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Kevin Durant — Out: Rest

Alperen Sengun — Out: Rest

Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Rest

Amen Thompson — Out: Rest

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Santi Aldama — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Adama Bal — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — Out: Right fifth finger surgery recovery

Brandon Clarke — Out: Right calf strain

Walter Clayton Jr. — Questionable: Left hip impingement

Cedric Coward — Out: Low back soreness

Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle and elbow surgery recovery

Taylor Hendricks — Out: Right thumb sprain

GG Jackson — Out: Left knee injury

Ty Jerome — Out: Left ankle sprain

Jamal Mashack — Available: Nasal fracture face mask

Ja Morant — Out: Left elbow UCL sprain

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Right great toe surgery recovery

Olivier-Maxence Prosper — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Javon Small — Probable: Left thigh contusion

Cam Spencer — Out: Low back injury management

Jaylen Wells — Out: Right great toe surgery recovery

In addition to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams — who have been mainstays on the injury reports with respective season-ending injuries — the Rockets will be sitting Kevin Durant, Alperen Segun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson due to rest.

That makes up four of the team’s starting lineup, though they’ll still have a chance at nabbing their 52nd win of the season against Memphis.

The Grizzlies have been the single most injured team in the league this season, listing 17 players on the injury report in total for their season finale. Jamal Mashack is available to play and Javon Small is probable, though the rest are either ruled out or could be prior to game-time.

All of Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Taylor Hendricks, GG Jackson, Ty Jerome, Ja Morant, Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells will officially sit versus Houston.

Only Adama Bal, Walter Clayton Jr. And Olivier-Maxence Prosper are questionable to play, likely rounding out the team’s needed rotation.

The Rockets and Grizzlies tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.