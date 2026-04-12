Memphis Grizzlies List 17 Players on Injury Report for Rockets' Season Finale
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The Rockets and Grizzlies are set to face off in their season finales tonight, with only draft odds on the line at this point.
The Rockets have been officially locked into the five-seed, one full game behind the Lakers, who own the tie-breaker. Houston narrowly missed out on home-court advantage, with their recent eight-game winning-streak unable to make up the ground.
The Grizzlies aren't postseason bound, but are still looking to lose games and cement better draft odds ahead of the 2026 draft.
Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Grizzlies ahead of tonight's game:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery
Kevin Durant — Out: Rest
Alperen Sengun — Out: Rest
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Rest
Amen Thompson — Out: Rest
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair
Memphis Grizzlies injuries:
Santi Aldama — Out: Right knee surgery recovery
Adama Bal — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — Out: Right fifth finger surgery recovery
Brandon Clarke — Out: Right calf strain
Walter Clayton Jr. — Questionable: Left hip impingement
Cedric Coward — Out: Low back soreness
Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle and elbow surgery recovery
Taylor Hendricks — Out: Right thumb sprain
GG Jackson — Out: Left knee injury
Ty Jerome — Out: Left ankle sprain
Jamal Mashack — Available: Nasal fracture face mask
Ja Morant — Out: Left elbow UCL sprain
Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Right great toe surgery recovery
Olivier-Maxence Prosper — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Javon Small — Probable: Left thigh contusion
Cam Spencer — Out: Low back injury management
Jaylen Wells — Out: Right great toe surgery recovery
In addition to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams — who have been mainstays on the injury reports with respective season-ending injuries — the Rockets will be sitting Kevin Durant, Alperen Segun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson due to rest.
That makes up four of the team’s starting lineup, though they’ll still have a chance at nabbing their 52nd win of the season against Memphis.
The Grizzlies have been the single most injured team in the league this season, listing 17 players on the injury report in total for their season finale. Jamal Mashack is available to play and Javon Small is probable, though the rest are either ruled out or could be prior to game-time.
All of Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Taylor Hendricks, GG Jackson, Ty Jerome, Ja Morant, Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells will officially sit versus Houston.
Only Adama Bal, Walter Clayton Jr. And Olivier-Maxence Prosper are questionable to play, likely rounding out the team’s needed rotation.
The Rockets and Grizzlies tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK