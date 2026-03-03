Three Takeaways from the Rockets’ Road Win over the Wizards

The Houston Rockets wrapped up the final game of their East Coast road trip with a win in the nation’s capital, 123-118 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night inside Capital One Arena.

The Rockets improved to 38-22 on the season and have played three of the worst teams in the NBA over the past week.

Houston shot 49% from the field, and All-Star forward Kevin Durant put up another casual 30 points in his hometown. Here are three takeaways from this win.

Sengun and the Second Quarter

Mar 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Center Alperen Sengun was the leading scorer in the game with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists. This was his seventh 30+ point game of the season. It was one of his best performances since his 39-point outburst against the Indiana Pacers in early February.

Sengun had some good shooting in this one as he was 12/20 (60%) from the field and 8/11 from the free throw line. The Wizards surprisingly did not double him.

He was one of the main reasons why the Rockets outscored the Wizards 34-21 in the second quarter as Sengun added 15 of those points in that period with a strong paint presence. That was what allowed the Rockets to build their initial lead as Houston was, in fact, down 30-26 at the end of one. While Sengun got a double-double, he struggled with eight turnovers.

Reed Sheppard’s Complete Game

Sheppard was once again in the starting lineup due to Jabari Smith Jr’s injury, and he showed his entire arsenal. He is clearly improved on the defensive side of the ball and did well in terms of leading and creating for the offense as well as a true point guard.

Sheppard scored 19 points on just 7/18 (39%) shooting, but was effective in his 42 minutes. He grabbed seven rebounds and dished out a career high 10 assists. Sheppard also had a career high six steals and allowed the Rockets to run in transition. Basically, he did well getting to his shots and creating spacing on the floor. This was a point guard performance. Sheppard had a +10 plus minus.

Rebounds and the Paint

The Rockets dominated both of these categories in what was a comfortable win, even though the final score didn’t say so. Houston put up an absolute clinic on the boards with 59 total rebounds and won that battle by a whopping 32. The Wizards only managed 27 rebounds. The Rockets had 21 offensive rebounds compared to seven for Washington.

Houston also dominated inside with 62 points in the paint compared to 40 for the Wizards. The Rockets got outshot from three, but were a force at the basket. Besides Sengun, the reason for that was Amen Thompson, who left in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Thompson added 22 points and 12 rebounds on 10/15 shooting and he even made a 3-pointer.

The Rockets now return home to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.