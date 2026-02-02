NBA Legend Recommends Rockets Rest Kevin Durant to Make Sure He's Fresh for Playoffs

At 37-years-old, Kevin Durant has shown no signs of dropping off. He's averaging 26 points on 63 percent true shooting. He's flirted with another 50/40/90 season and may find himself in the club by the time the season ends.

(50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the foul line).

Durant is currently at 51 percent from the floor, 40.5 percent from the outside and 88.6 percent from the charity stripe.

He's had 18 30-point games this season already. And he's been the Rockets' mainstay in a season that's been marred by injuries.

Durant has missed just two games, both of which for personal reasons. On Monday, he'll be missing his third, as he's already been ruled out.

He's third in minutes per game this season, at 36.8 minutes per night.

According to NBA legend and Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson, the Rockets should seek to reduce his workload to ensure he's fresh for the playoffs.

Sampson shared his thoughts with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

“They are playing for the playoffs now, not just the regular season. The Rockets have had a good team for a while, but down the stretch, they need to rest KD as much as possible so he’s fresh."

Durant ranks behind just Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey and his Rockets teammate Amen Thompson -- both of which are under the age of 25.

The Rockets' offense has looked stagnant at times, as Durant has oftentimes had to bail the team out with a late second ill-advised contested shot.

Sampson gave his assessment.

“They have to mesh together first. Once they find that rhythm, they’re going to be very dominant."

The Rockets' young core is fortunate to have Durant imparting knowledge to them, according to the Hall of Fame big man.

"Those young kids in the locker room will be so happy to learn from one of the best to ever play this game.”

He also believes Durant being around a group of youngsters is going to extend his career.

“Love it. I love it. It’s going to extend his career, and honestly, they should pay him even more money!”

Houston is currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 30-17 record. They rank fifth in offensive efficiency, fifth in defensive efficiency and fourth in net rating.