Rockets' Kevin Durant Penciled in as Western Conference All-Star Reserve

Kevin Durant ranks at the top of the scouting report each night he suits up. It’s been that way for 18 years.

Well, 19 technically, as Durant will remind you. He lost a season due to the Achilles tear that he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

He’s been quite the model of consistency, as he’s having a stellar season nearly two decades after making his NBA debut.

Despite joining a new team in the Houston Rockets, Durant is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 51.3 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from three (on 5.7 attempts), 56.1 percent on twos, 88.4 percent from the foul line and 63.4 percent true shooting.

The 37-year-old has also only needed 17.6 shots per game to get there.

(Which he has surprisingly gotten scrutiny for).

Durant has made 15 All-Star teams and is well on his way to his 16th next month.

Especially if you ask Den Devine of Yahoo Sports. Devine stated his case, citing the Houston Rockets forward as one of the league’s most remarkable players.

“The 37-year-old Durant remains one of the sport’s most remarkable offensive players, averaging 26.4 points on 51/41/88 shooting splits to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game to help elevate Houston to fifth in the NBA in offensive efficiency and fourth in the Western standings.”

Devine also projects Durant's name to be called when the Western Conference All-Star reserves are announced.

Durant has had 17 30-point games this season. It almost feels strange when he doesn’t score 30.

It’s at least noteworthy.

Prior to Wednesday night’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Durant had posted three consecutive 30-point games.

He picked back up where he left off in Thursday's victory over the Atlanta Hawks, dropping 31 points in 34 minutes. And he definitely proved Devine right in that game, as he went just 5-of-12 in the first half on 12 points, yet went 7-of-10 in the second half on 19 points.

Durant has had to take on a much more significant playmaking role than expected upon his arrival.

Certainly more than he expected, at least.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka has had to piecemeal Fred VanVleet’s role. More of a divy-up, if you will.

Durant, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun have all played a part.

Life could get easier for Durant, in this regard, after the trade deadline, as the Rockets appear to be trying to address this need.