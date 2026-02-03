NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire Andre Drummond Amid Rumors

The Houston Rockets are in a tough spot ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as injuries have handicapped their season. Still, they've managed to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference at 31-17, good for the fourth seed right now, but there are concerns about whether or not this will hold up down the road.

With Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet out for the season, the Rockets have noticeable holes at the point guard and center positions. They have had multiple conversations around the league, according to reports, and are interested in a plethora of veterans.

One name to keep an eye on, noted by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, is Andre Drummond of the Philadelphia 76ers. The 32-year-old is still an effective rebounder, averaging 6.8 points and 8.7 boards per game.

The 76ers, who have been an impressive offensive team led by Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Paul George and VJ Edgecombe, lack some playmaking and could use an extra draft pick. Embiid and Adem Bona already make up the center rotation, and Houston could give Philadelphia a 2026 draft pick. The team currently does not have one until 2027.

Houston Rockets receive: Andre Drummond, 2028 second-round pick (via GSW)

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Jae'Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, 2026 second-round pick (via CHI)

In this mock trade, the 76ers would receive immediate draft capital for a loaded 2026 class. They'd also receive two veterans in Tate and Holiday, who haven't seen the floor much for the Rockets this season.

Houston, on the other hand, would be giving up two low-level bench players for a potential rotation piece. Drummond could play the role that Steven Adams did for most of the season, being a strict bruiser.

Sacrificing two players and a draft pick is a risk, but the Rockets need to start thinking about how to maximize what could be the final chapter of Kevin Durant's career. The 37-year-old's first year in Houston cannot be wasted despite injuries.

Drummond is set to hit unrestricted free agency after this season, but so are Holiday and Tate. This is a small risk for both sides, as salaries aren't an issue. It's a matter of whether or not the Rockets want to push back a second-round for the chance to control the paint in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-11 center is playing less than 20 minutes per game, so it's clear that the 76ers don't value him as much as they would a point guard or a wing. This is a trade that could benefit both sides in the short term, and wouldn't be a major risk.