Rumor: Rockets Could be Interested in Sixers' Andre Drummond

It's well-known that the Houston Rockets' offensive philosophy is predicated on bullying opponents on the offensive glass. Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone built Houston's roster with size, to an unprecedented level.

The Rockets lead the league in both offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

Houston started the season with the largest starting lineup in NBA history, with both Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun starting simultaneously.

Houston's shortest player in that lineup was Amen Thompson, who stands 6-foot-7.

The lineup was scrapped, in hopes of keeping Adams fresh throughout the entirety of the season. Unfortunately, it didn't work.

Houston's worst nightmare became true.

Adams ultimately suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain, forcing him to undergo surgery, which will sideline him for the entirety of the season.

Houston's depth at center (Alperen Sengun and Clint Capela) make Adams' injury not as much of a death knell. Capela has fared well in his absence and is a better defender than Adams.

Although he's not as good of an offensive rebounder (no one is -- Adams leads the league with 4.5 offensive boards per night) and he's not as good of a screen-setter.

The trade deadline is fast approaching (Thursday at 3 PM Eastern).

Sengun is nursing an injury as well, which has become clear (13.7 points on 29.6 percent from the field in Houston's three games leading up to Monday's game vs the Indiana Pacers -- 16-of-54 in total).

The Rockets are reportedly mulling whether to add another body at the center position.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Houston could look into acquiring Andre Drummond from the Philadelphia 76ers.

"With Steven Adams out for the year due to a severe ankle injury, the Houston Rockets are left with Clint Capela as their only backup big man behind Alperen Sengun. The Rockets, who are $1.2 million away from their first-apron hard cap, have been searching the market for a low-cost, experienced center for extra depth. Keep an eye on Philadelphia's Andre Drummond for Houston."

Siegel concocted his power rankings and listed the Rockets as the league's sixth-best team (and fourth-best in the Western Conference).

"Since losing three straight games for the first time all season near the start of January, the Rockets have gone 8-3 and rank sixth in defensive rating during this span."

Drummond may be a quality buy-out option. He's in the final year of his deal.

With that being the case, the Sixers could also look to cash in on his value as an expiring deal.

(Rockets fans know how Daryl Morey operates, all too well).

In that case, it would be relatively easy for Houston to match salaries on a trade, as Drummond carries a price tag of just $5 million.