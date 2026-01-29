Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo-Houston Rockets Trade Tabbed as Difficult

The NBA world has officially been turned upside down with the confirmation that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed for a departure that could come as soon as next week.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks are beginning to listen to offers for the two-time MVP, as he is "ready for a new home." Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OejatbQjDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

While there are specific teams not named the Houston Rockets reported to be aggressive suitors, any of the 29 teams would love to have the 31-year-old superstar. Houston has the assets to go after him, but is it truly realistic, given that it already gave up pieces for Kevin Durant last summer?

Bobby Marks released a trade guide for all 29 teams after the Antetokounmpo news broke. ESPN's Front Office Insider graded how difficult it would be for every team to acquire the Greek Freak, and the Rockets' was a surprising 7/10.

"Another Houston blockbuster would require picks and likely a young cornerstone," Marks wrote.

"After a first-round loss to Golden State in last season's playoffs, Houston used many of its trade assets to acquire Kevin Durant. (So far, so good.) But the Rockets still have a valuable 2027 swap with Brooklyn and an unprotected first-round pick from Phoenix in that same draft.

"While the draft picks are enticing, the Bucks would almost certainly circle Amen Thompson as a player they can build around in the wake of losing Antetokounmpo."

Thompson and Alperen Sengun were names to watch regarding Houston's rumored involvement in the pre-Antetokounmpo sweepstakes last summer. Sengun is in the midst of another All-Star-caliber season, averaging 21.5 points, nine rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and center Alperen Sengun (28) react during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Thompson, on the other hand, is an even younger Swiss Army knife, having made an All-Defensive First Team last season. This year, he's putting up 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists a night.

These are pieces that the Bucks would likely prioritize, along with valuable first-round draft picks in 2027 (swap rights with Brooklyn, another selection via Phoenix) and 2029 (most favorable between Houston, Dallas and Phoenix).

It would be tough to see the Rockets part with the young core that brought them out of a rebuild last season. Seeing Durant and Antetokounmpo team up would certainly be scary for the rest of the NBA, but the last decade of blockbuster trades involving draft capital and young assets has shown us that going all in on a superteam doesn't always work out.