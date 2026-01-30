NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Pair Giannis Antetokounmpo With Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets are in a prime position to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA trade deadline. After Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the 31-year-old is "ready for a new home" amid the Bucks' struggles, plenty of teams around the league are beginning to put together aggressive offers before Feb. 5.

The Rockets, however, are in a unique spot, perhaps better than any other team. Not only do they have the draft capital to satisfy Milwaukee, but they also have young players that could be moved, still having enough to spare as insurance.

Houston has seven first-round picks between 2026 and 2032, two of which have swap rights in its favor (2027 via BKN, 2029 via DAL or PHX). The Rockets have the chance to outbid any other team with a young core full of potential stars. They have around five players under the age of 25 with well-known potential to be great.

With Kevin Durant already 37 years old, Houston placed a window on title contention when he was acquired last offseason. The time could be now for the Rockets to make another win-now move and acquire a two-time MVP averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per night. This mock trade benefits both sides:

Houston Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo (two-way)

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2027 first-round swap (via BKN), 2028 first-round pick (unprotected), 2029 first-round swap (via DAL or PHX)

In this deal, Houston would get three of the four Antetokounmpo brothers, making a family-wide move to Texas. While Giannis is the main attraction, the other side of the trade would also satisfy the Bucks.

Milwaukee would get an already-proven All-Star with plenty of room to grow in Alperen Sengun. The Turkish center is averaging 21.4 points, nine rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He would immediately become the face of the franchise for the Bucks.

Tari Eason, despite being a restricted free agent this offseason, has immense potential as a two-way contributor to a championship team. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on an incredible 47.4% shooting from three.

VanVleet would be a throw-in as a salary filler, but the draft capital makes up for what Bucks fans may call a lack of talent. The Brooklyn Nets' 2027 first-round pick could be as high as No. 1, given their rebuild, while the Phoenix Suns' selection in that same draft could be in the lottery as well.