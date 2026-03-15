Nike to Retro Rockets' Kevin Durant's 'Aunt Pearl' KD 6 Sneaker in Fall

Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant has Nike's second-longest running active sneaker line, behind only Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward and NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James. Durant has 18 sneakers with the label already and his 19th pair, the KD 19 shoe is set to release this summer, prior to the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Durant already has a partnership lined up with well-acclaimed recording artist Drake for one specific colorway, even though the shoe hasn't been released yet. Durant has taken on a different mindset and perspective as it pertains to colorways of his shoes.

We've seen him partner with other notable figures, like in this case with Drake. He also collaborated with Jackie Taylor, the daughter of Washington DC legend and Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins) iconic late safety Sean Taylor, who was tragically gunned down in his south Florida home while attempting to protect both her and her mother in 2007.

Taylor was given her own colorway of the KD 18 shoe, which features a white and Carolina blue ensemble of colors -- the University of North Carolina's colors -- where she is a volleyball star.

Durant has started to see a select number of sneakers from earlier in his career retro and/or re-release. Which speaks to his longevity.

Players don't always have shoes from a decade earlier drop back out, when they're still playing. Nike re-released Durant's KD 4 shoe in 2024, which is easily regarded as his most popular shoe.

In fact, I even own several pair. Durant, however, believes his best shoe is the 'KD 6' sneaker.

Which is definitely a popular sneaker. In fact, Nike has already retroed (or re-released) the KD 6 'All-Star Illusion', which was an ode to the 2014 NBA All-Star game, which was held in New Orleans. Nike has also decided to retro Durant's 'Peanut Butter and Jelly' colorway of the same shoe, which will be releasing this Friday, March 20th.

The sneaker label and merchandising giant won't be stopping there, as it pertains to this specific shoe. Nike will be re-releasing the Aunt Pearl colorway of the 'KD 6' in the fall. The shoe is draped in a pink and blue ensemble of colors, in addition to a white sole.

Durant recently explained the calculus behind his colorways, noting that he's seeking to illustrate or tell an important story. Durant has discussed the impact of his late Aunt Pearl, who used to watch him after he got out of school. She passed away before he entered high school.

It'll be interesting to see how many more colorways of the KD 6's will get retroed.