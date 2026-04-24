It’s Not Rocket Science; the Houston Rockets Must Shoot Better to Win Game 3

The Houston Rockets have had to wait two days to get back on the court after another disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round matchup. The Rockets went to Los Angeles hoping to take both games or at the very least a split in the first two games before heading back to Houston for Games 3 and 4, but not only did they not get the split, but they are down 0-2 heading into Friday’s Game 3.

There were several reasons the Rockets lost both Games 1 and 2. From Kevin Durant missing Game 1 due to a knee contusion to Luke Kennard having the best game of his career, LeBron James completely dominated the game as a playmaker, DeAndre Ayton surprisingly outplaying Alperen Sengun in Game 1, and the Rockets' inability to make the proper adjustments throughout both games.

All the above-mentioned reasons defintely played a part in the two losses, but the main reasons the Rockets are on the brink of playoff elimination are that they simply can't make shots. Yes, it sounds basic and obvious, but when you dont put the ball in the basket in the NBA on a consistent basis, you will struggle to win any game, let alone a playoff game, especially against a LeBron James-led team.

Since Ime Udoka took over the Rockets in the summer of 2023, the Rockets have built their reputation as a tough defensive team and a dominant rebounding team. The Rockets felt they needed to crash the boards because they realized they could not beat teams with their shooting alone.

The Rockets have lacked outside shooting since the prime James Harden years, so Udoka emphasized second- and third-chance opportunities from their offensive rebounding to supplement their shooting. That philosophy, however, only works if you can score on those second- or third-chance opportunities. If you are still missing shots on a third or fourth attempt in one offensive possession, you are not taking advantage of your offensive rebounding.

Through two games, the Rockets have dominated the boards against the Lakers, leading to a major advantage in shot attempts, but they have not converted those opportunities, and the numbers are staggering when you break them down.

Despite a Huge Advantage on the Boards and in Shot Attempts, the Rockets Are Still Down 0-2, but Why?

If you were to look at this series and focus only on rebounding, paint points, shot attempts, and fast-break points, you would think the Rockets were either tied 1-1 or even leading the series 2-0. Unfortunately for the Rockets, there is one stat missing from that statement: made field goals and, of course, points.

Through two games, the Rockets have not only won the field goal attempts battle, but have also dominated it. The Rockets have taken 44 more shots than the Lakers in the first two games, yet the Lakers have still made two more field goals.

That is pretty remarkable and shows just how bad the Rockets' shooting has been in the first two games. The Rockets are 14th out of 16 in 3-point percentage and last in the playoffs in total field goal percentage.

Those above numbers are the main reasons the Rockets are down 0-2 because they neutralize any advantages that you may have from winning the rebounding battle. Also, it doesn't help that the Lakers have shot 60 percent or better from the field in both wins.

Alperen Sengun told Rockets on SI and summed it up best. The Rockets have won most of the statitiscal catagories except the most important one.

I asked Alperen Sengun about the Lakers trapping KD and speeding up his shot attempts, and whether he feels he is still getting the shots he wants.



Sengun stated he feels like they are still getting the shots they want and doing it the right way. Sengun said it just comes down… pic.twitter.com/M7dMmCtHG3 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 23, 2026

Durant is listed as questionable heading into Game 3, which defintely makes the situation even more dire if he can't suit up for Friday's must-win game. The fact of the matter, though, is that the Rockets will need to put the ball in the basket regardless of whether Durant is in the lineup, and it really is that simple.