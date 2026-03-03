Rockets' Kevin Durant Explains Strategy Behind Sneaker Colorways

Kevin Durant's shoe game is serious. Not many basketball players have had the amount of colorways for each individual shoe that they drop.

Actually, no other athlete has the endless amount of colorways that Durant has for his shoes. He personalizes his colorways to give them meaning.

In February, Durant honored Washington Commanders legendary safety Sean Taylor by giving his daughter, North Carolina freshman volleyball player Jackie Taylor, her own colorway of his current 'KD 18' shoe (which is white and Carolina blue — the Tar Heels' colors).

Speaking of the 'KD 18' sneaker, Durant has worn them in each of his games this season with the Houston Rockets. Sometimes he even wears multiple pairs in a game, starting the game with one colorway and changing his shoes at halftime, returning with a different colorway.

In the Rockets' last game, against the Washington Wizards, Durant was donning a burgundy and gold colorway of the 'KD 18' sneaker, which was an ode to his hometown Washington Commanders. So, there's clearly an apparent method to his madness, as it pertains to picking color patterns and schemes for his shoes.

A moment of appreciation for Kevin Durant's Commanders-inspired Nike KD 18 PE pic.twitter.com/DMz77v2kaj — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 3, 2026

Durant explained the calculus behind his colorways to Vanessa Richardson, the Rockets' sideline reporter for Space City Home Network.

"It's become way bigger than kicks," Durant said. "Shoes have become a story book for me. Nike and I create and tell stories through these shoes. Every time I drop something, it means something to me. I try to honor everybody, who helped me along this journey.

"It's something that lasts forever."

Durant told Richardson that he first got into sneakers when he was in the third grade, after his mother, Ms. Wanda Durant, bought him a pair of NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill's shoes.

After a little reverse engineering, it's likely that Durant is referring to the Fila Grant Hill 1's, which actually got retroed by Fila just last year. Hill's decision to sign with Fila was unprecedented at the time, as they were largely an unknown sneaker brand, yet Hill's debut shoe sold more than 1.5 million pairs during his rookie season alone.

Durant would've been in the third grade in 1996-97 and Hill's shoe released in 1995.

Durant also explained the origins of his 'Aunt Pearl' colorway, which has been created in each of his shoes, noting that the color pattern was crafted after his late aunt, who watched him everyday when he got out of school, noting that she passed away several years before he started high school.

Durant has partnered with Drake for an upcoming colorway of his 'KD 19' shoe, which is set to drop in the summer, prior to the start of the NBA's 2026-27 season. He's also expressed a desire to sign athletes under the 'KD' brand under Nike.