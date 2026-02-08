Rockets' Inactivity at Trade Deadline Could Set Stage for Busy Offseason

There was an extensive amount of chatter and buzz regarding the Houston Rockets being potentially the most active NBA team at the trade deadline. Or certainly one of the most active teams.

Which seemed justifiable, considering the Rockets' existing needs that have stood out.

They've needed another wing scorer, in addition to a table-setting guard in the backcourt.

Then they realized the need for another big man, as Steven Adams was unfortunately sidelined for the season. Which was a massive loss, as Adams was the key to Houston's offensive gameplan, which is to grab offensive rebounds off their own missed shots and create addition scoring opportunities.

Adams led the league in offensive rebounds.

Clint Capela is a formidable alternative for Adams. In fact, he was signed to present an insurance policy for Adams.

The Rockets did, however, set their sights on a number of guards. They were rumored to have been interested in Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, both of whom the Chicago Bulls were willing to move.

They also had interest in Jose Alvarado, who the New Orleans Pelicans were also willing to move.

The Rockets didn't acquire any of their targets. But each of them were moved at the trade deadline.

Houston was the most inactive team at the deadline. There were reports that they weren't even engaged in talks with any team.

Their weaknesses weren't addressed.

Which could set the stage for an early postseason defeat, depending on the matchup.

If that happens, Houston could make drastic changes in the offseason, at least according to Michael Pina of The Ringer.

"If/when they flame out in the postseason, there won’t be a more unpredictable offseason wild card in the league. Would Houston, feeling the pain of defeat, give Milwaukee whatever it wants for Giannis? Is there another star on the horizon who could be had at a lower price? (Kawhi, anyone?) Who knows? But the Rockets have a ton of draft capital and more than one young star on their roster. How committed will they be to maximizing what’s left of Kevin Durant’s career? Do they go the other way and see what they can get for KD? I’m admittedly a little over my skis right now, but the point stands: Keep an eye on Houston."

Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone stated that the team's decision makers realized they've had an unfortunate bout with injuries, which have factored into the Rockets' season showing.

Making a marginal move at the deadline certainly wouldn't have countered or offset that.

And the wrong in-season move would limit their ability to make a major move in the summer. Waiting until the offseason allows the team to see how they measure up in the postseason against the elite of the elite.