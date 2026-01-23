Pistons' Superstar Questionable to Play vs. Rockets

The Rockets are set to face off against the Detroit Pistons tonight, hoping to rebound on the second night of a back-to-back.

Last night, Houston played Philadelphia, ultimately falling in an overtime, down to the wire contest. The Rockets, namely Kevin Durant and Tari Eason, hit shots late in regulation to grab a lead, though they were too up-and-down overall to come away with the win.

Houston turned the ball over too much down the stretch, and failed to stop Philadelphia’s play-makers in Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.

With the loss, Houston's three-game win-streak was snapped. Now, the Rockets will look to bounce-back against Detroit, who contributed to the team’s 0-2 start on the season with a 115-111 win in Game 2.

The Pistons have been among the best teams in the league so far this season, sitting with the second-best overall record at 32-10, good for the best mark in the Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham has emerged as a legitimate superstar, and the team has played stellar defense all over.

As always, injuries are sure to affect the outcome of tonight’s game, especially on the second night of a back-to-back. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Pistons:

Houston Rockets injuries:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Detroit Pistons injuries:

Cade Cunningham — Questionable: Left hip contusion

Ron Holland II — Probable: Illness

Isaac Jones — Out: G League

Bobi Klintman — Out: G League

Chaz Lanier — Questionable: G League

Caris LeVert — Doubtful: Illness

Wendell Moore Jr. — Out: G League

Duncan Robinson — Probable: Low back sprain

Tolu Smith — Out: G League

The Rockets' injury report hasn't yet been submitted.

The Pistons see an especially lengthy injury report, though most of the listed players are out due to G League assignment. Notably, Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable to play with a left hip contusion.

He missed Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans, and is averaging 25.7 points and 9.8 assists per game on the season. He's an obviously crucial piece to the Pistons' success, as the leading scorer and play-maker on the team.

Additionally, Caris LeVert is listed as doubtful to play with illness, though rotational contributors in Ron Holland and Duncan Robinson are both listed as probable to play.

The Rockets and Pistons tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The game will be aired on Prime Video.