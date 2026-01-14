PJ Tucker Shares Raw Thoughts on Rockets' 2018 Postseason Disappointment

The Houston Rockets' 2017-18 season is viewed differently by the masses.

It all depends on who you ask.

On the one hand, the season was a disappointment. Simply because the Rockets had a viable opportunity to dethrone the superteam Golden State Warriors, with homecourt and a sizable lead at halftime.

It took 27 consecutive missed threes to lose that Game 7.

Which doesn't happen. And shouldn't happen.

(And wouldn't have happened, if the officiating had been a tad different).

On the other hand, the season was wildly a successful one. Especially considering how quickly it all came together.

James Harden and Chris Paul weren't viewed as a duo that could play together.

Yet they won 65 games, setting a franchise record, and had the top seed in the Western Conference. Houston also had the best record in the NBA.

They built their roster specifically to beat the Golden State Warriors. And came close.

But weren't able to get it done. In large part because of Chris Paul suffering a fateful hamstring injury in the waning moments of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The series reached Game 7. And the Rockets were at home.

And up double figures at halftime.

But were unable to get it done.

Former Rockets defensive ace PJ Tucker joined former Rockets wing Carmelo Anthony on 7 PM in Brooklyn to share his thoughts on Houston's disappointing Game 7 defeat.

"It's been a long time. I still can't watch that game.

I can't watch it.

It's crazy.

We was up double-digits Game 6 and 7, without CP.

If you would've told me we was gonna lose both of those games bro, up double-digits at half. There's no way possible.

It's tough. It's tough.

That was it."

Tucker continued, sharing the heartbreak for Paul.

"To have where CP kind of settled into this role where he pushed us through the roof, with our second unit.

I think that was the difference. How he constructed himself with the team and how he made us better.

To see him go down, and us still have chances to win both of those games, it's tough, man.

To me, he deserved it. Because obviously CP is one of the best point guards ever, but for how he came in and was like 'Yo James, it's your team.' For CP to be like 'Yo, I'm gonna play second fiddle now, you got it'..to see that from a Hall of Famer in real time was unreal."

Tucker ultimately won the title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, who faced off against Paul's Phoenix Suns.

The Rockets, on the other hand, had already started their rebuild.