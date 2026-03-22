Ranking the Rockets Among the West's Postseason Contenders

The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a rough month, having gone 5-5 in March thus far. After Friday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, they're still the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but the odds at clinching home-court advantage in the playoffs are still up in the air.

The Rockets are in the middle of a heated playoff race with four other teams, but how is the rest of the postseason picture looking? Here are the West's postseason power rankings with just about three weeks left in the regular season, including each team's record over the last 10 games:

10. Golden State Warriors (L10: 2-8)

The Warriors have spiraled since Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler went down with injuries. Last season, Golden State had one of the NBA's best records since the All-Star break at 20-7. This year, they've gone 4-10 since that weekend.

The Warriors hold an 8.5-game lead for the final Play-In Tournament spot, so they'll likely have to play postseason basketball. But it's safe to say they're not going to have any fun down the stretch, looking toward the NBA Draft.

9. LA Clippers (L10: 5-5)

The Clippers gutted a good chunk of their rotation, but are still finding ways to stay afloat in the postseason picture. They went 11-5 from the trade deadline to March 13, but have not hit a four-game losing streak despite Kawhi Leonard posting the best scoring numbers of his career.

LA is likely going to end up as the eighth or ninth seed in the West, but to recover from a 6-21 start and hover around .500 is remarkable. It's a fun story right now, but the future is still pretty bleak for the Clippers.

8. Portland Trail Blazers (L10: 6-4)

Despite having the same record as the Clippers (34-36), the Trail Blazers' season has been impressive given the development of this young core. They're finding ways to win with Deni Avdija at the helm, getting aggressive defensively while crashing the offensive glass.

7. Phoenix Suns (L10: 5-5)

The Suns are perhaps the West's biggest surprise as the seventh seed in the conference. Trading Kevin Durant to the Rockets saved their franchise, as they got under the second apron and brought back Dillon Brooks, who is having the best season of his career. Like Portland, Phoenix is winning due to rebounding and defending.

6. Houston Rockets (L10: 5-5)

The Rockets have hit a major rough patch, but they've been inconsistent all season long. Losing two straight games and the season series to the Los Angeles Lakers is what pushed them behind the Denver Nuggets in the power rankings, despite having a better record.

Houston has lacked a true point guard, which has led to a major turnover problem. The team has also hit a major shooting slump, ranking 27th in three-pointers made per game.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (L10: 5-5)

The Timberwolves are the sixth seed in the West after a tough loss against the Trail Blazers on Friday, and like the Rockets, they've experienced inconsistent play as of late. Minnesota briefly went on a five-game winning streak, then dropped three in a row. Since then, the team is 3-2 in its last five.

Anthony Edwards is keeping the Timberwolves from dropping further in the standings, averaging nearly 30 points per game, but he's been out for their last three matchups. It's clear that when Minnesota doesn't have him on the floor, the offense can't sustain itself with Julius Randle at the helm.

4. Denver Nuggets (L10: 6-4)

The Nuggets have also struggled despite Nikola Jokic being fully healthy and averaging a triple-double this season. After posing as one of the league's most dangerous teams, Denver is 9-12 since Feb. 1. The Nuggets are struggling to defend and haven't quite had consistent offense from Jamal Murray, who is averaging just 12 points over his last three games.

3. Los Angeles Lakers (L10: 9-1)

The Lakers have been on a roll since the All-Star break, and are starting to cement themselves as a legitimate title contender after back-to-back wins in Houston this week. Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level, and LeBron James has reinvented himself as an elite supplementary option.

A defense that was once a laughing stock has become elite with Marcus Smart in the starting lineup. Los Angeles's new additions from the offseason are starting to gel within the rotation.

2. San Antonio Spurs (L10: 9-1)

Not much needs to be said about the top two seeds. The Spurs have become a powerhouse alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder, developing their young core. Victor Wembanyama is the main weapon, but San Antonio's guards are aggressive defenders and capable shot-makers on the other end.

This is a two-way unit that could pose problems to the defending champions in the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs are full of youth but play as if they're seasoned veterans.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (L10: 10-0)

The Thunder had a rough patch after starting the season 24-1, but that same flair has returned with their health. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to win his second straight MVP award, and Oklahoma City has won 10 games in a row.