Rockets Believe Young Core can Contend for Next Decade

Much has been made about the Houston Rockets' young core. For years, there have been debates regarding exactly where the Rockets' core stacks up among other formidable cores around the league.

The Rockets have mostly been compared to teams that started their rebuilding phase at or near the same time as Houston did, which was in 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have been compared to Houston's young foundation, over the years.

The Thunder graduated past the discourse when they won the championship last year. They've only widened the gap since, posting the league's best record for the second year in a row, while being the favorites to repeat as champions this postseason.

The Spurs also won 60 games (well, 62, to be exact). Granted, the Rockets have had significant battles against the Spurs in recent years. Remember Alperen Sengun's 45 points and 16 rebounds on 64.1 percent true shooting in their 114-101 victory over San Antonio in Ime Udoka's first season as Houston's coach?

Against Victor Wembanyama? Of course you do.

This season, Houston didn't fare as well against the Spurs, going 1-3 against their in-state rival. It became clear that San Antonio is ahead of Houston, as it pertains to which respective ball club has assembled the better roster and developmental culture.

Especially in the last game between the two teams, in which the Spurs won 145-120, in front of a national audience. And the game wasn't even that close.

The Rockets' core was on full display during Houston's opening round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with Kevin Durant sidelined for almost all of the series (Durant only played in Game 2).

The Rockets' young foundation had their highs and lows throughout the series, to put it politely. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 38.8 percent from the field and 50 percent effective shooting throughout the series.

Alperen Sengun averaged 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 46.5 percent from the field, 47 percent effective shooting and 51.9 percent true shooting. Amen Thompson averaged 19.2 points, seven rebounds, 5.7 assists, 50 percent effective shooting and 55.3 percent true shooting.

Tari Eason averaged 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 55.4 percent effective shooting and 58.7 percent true shooting. Reed Sheppard struggled immensely, averaging 12.2 points on 39.8 percent effective shooting, 40.7 percent true shooting and 29.6 percent from deep.

In spite of Houston’s largely lackluster performance throughout the series, the Rockets hold a strong level of confidence in their young foundation internally, as depicted by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne.

"Despite the loss, multiple high-level team sources still believe their young core can contend for the next decade. Those same sources said Udoka will remain an essential part of the team's future. Durant too."

It would be a surprise if the Rockets didn't say this verbally. Last summer, they stated that they held a strong belief in Jalen Green, following a lackluster opening round postseason series against the Golden State Warriors and traded him to the Phoenix Suns roughly two months later.

The average NBA career also lasts about five years (4.5 years, to be exact).