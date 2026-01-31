Report: Bulls May Want Draft Capital and Salary Filler from Rockets for Coby White

The Houston Rockets have been engaged in trade talks with the Chicago Bulls, with the talks centering around Coby White. It's clear that the two sides have had discussions.

The reporting regarding what the Bulls are seeking has been a bit inconsistent. It was first reported that Chicago's brass has their sights set on acquiring a young player on the same trajectory and career arc as Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey, both of whom are under the age of 23.

Chicago's front office initially "floated" Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard as ideal targets for White.

The latest reporting on that front comes by way of Evan Sidery, who reports that the Bulls would accept a package centered around either Steven Adams or Dorian Finney-Smith, along with a first-round draft pick.

Perhaps Chicago was hit in the face with a dose of reality? Maybe they came to grips with the fact that they won't be getting such a player along the lines of Eason or Sheppard and have shifted their thinking?

In that case, getting a future first-round draft pick might be better than seeing White walk this summer. Remember, he's an unrestricted free agent, as the sides were unable to come to terms on an extension last offseason.

Chicago offered White $87 million over four years and he turned it down.

Both of these reports could technically be true.

Trade talks are fluid.

The early asking price is usually far more steep than the final price that gets paid.

From a salary standpoint, either Finney-Smith or Adams would work, mathematically.

White makes $12.8 million, while Adams makes $14.1 million and Finney-Smith makes $12.7 million.

Both of those guys also have multiple years remaining on their deals. Would the Bulls want to commit to long-term salary, in exchange for a first round draft pick?

Speaking of draft picks, the Rockets have quite a bit to choose from. They certainly wouldn't give up a lottery-level pick for White, but they hold the Phoenix Suns' future.

At least the key to their future, as in their future first-round draft picks (in 2027 and 2029).

The Suns appear to be a much better team than expected and they've essentially been without Jalen Green all year. Are they even better next season?

If so, does that 2027 first-round draft pick lose value? Obviously, you'd be making that decision one year before knowing that answer, but still.

Another option, as it pertains to draft capital, would be Houston's own draft pick in 2028, although there's no way of knowing what the Rockets will look like in two years.

The good thing is that we'll find out what happens within a matter of days.