Report: 'Door Not Shut' on Rockets Acquiring Coby White from Bulls

It's been a rather active NBA trade season, thus far. We've seen a flurry of trades.

Fans are probably disappointed thus far, because most of the moves have involved role players.

Not that we haven't seen superstars dealt, because we have.

Trae Young has already been moved, as the Atlanta Hawks sent him to the Washington Wizards, in what was merely a salary dump.

But that's old news now.

That deal took place last month. James Harden was dealt for Darius Garland on Tuesday night, in a deal that seemed to come together on Monday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was also moved, in a bit of a surprising development. There hadn't been much reporting regarding Jackson's availability.

Certainly not in comparison to his longtime Memphis Grizzlies running mate Ja Morant (who may have to stick around a bit).

For the Utah Jazz, the deal was aggressive, but also brilliant.

They shelled out three first-round draft picks, along with Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks and Georges Niang.

The Grizzlies now have 12 first-round draft picks over the next seven years, as they've undergone a complete teardown and rebuild, ridding themselves of Taylor Jenkins, Desmond Bane and Jackson all within the last twelve months.

(Not to mention Dillon Brooks, who signed with the Houston Rockets just several years prior, after the Grizzlies publicly let him bolt in free agency).

Speaking of the Rockets, it's certainly been a quiet deadline for them. There's a good possibility that Houston's brass decides against making a move.

They like the team, buy and large, and don't feel desperate to make a move.

Understandably so, as they're 31-17, despite dealing with a myriad of injuries.

With that being said, they have been engaged with the Chicago Bulls on point guard Coby White.

The talks are ongoing and active.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"The Sun-Times has reported the Bulls have had discussions about White with the Timberwolves and Rockets. No deal was reached, but the door wasn’t completely shut by either team."

The Rockets could use another scoring punch in the backcourt, which White certainly provides. They could also use a halfcourt initiator at the guard spot.

White would also check that box.

His contract situation makes things tricky, however. He'll be an unrestricted free agent when the season wraps up and he's believed to be seeking $30 million annually.

In other words, he'd be a rental for Houston.