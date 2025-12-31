Report: Rockets Could Get Involved in Trade for Hawks' Trae Young

The Houston Rockets need a point guard.

Stop me if you've heard that one before.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka has been mostly employing Amen Thompson as the team's lead on-ball guard, although we've seen quite a bit of Kevin Durant operating as the team's facilitator.

Reed Sheppard could very well prove to be the team's long-term answer at the position and is likely the team's best option on the roster to replace Fred VanVleet this season, although Udoka has used him in more of an off-ball role, to maximize his shooting ability.

(Not to mention the fact that he gets hunted defensively when he's on the floor).

Sheppard is shooting 42.2 percent from deep, while averaging 13.4 points.

His playmaking is impossible to ignore.

Sheppard is averaging nearly five assists in Houston's last seven games (4.6 per game, to be exact), compared to just one turnover per game on average during the same span.

Again, he's Houston's only point guard on the roster who is capable of operating the pick-and-roll.

The Rockets' brass are reportedly enjoying Sheppard's play of late.

But according to Dusty Garza of Fox Sports, the Rockets could get involved in a potential trade regarding Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

"The Rockets are being mentioned as a “facilitator,” but some around the league wonder if things keep sliding in Houston, could Ime Udoka finally be open to flipping Fred VanVleet’s $42.8M expiring and their stash of Suns/Nets picks for point guard help that may help them win now?”

The Rockets would be Wise to Get Involved as a Potential Third Team if Hawks Trade Trae Young

It's worth noting that VanVleet's salary number isn't $42.8 million. Houston restructured his deal this past summer to a two-year deal worth $50 million, meaning he'd represent $25 million in salary ballast.

He also has a no-trade clause, due to the fact that he signed a one-year guaranteed deal, as year two contains a player option.

We've seen more reporting regarding Houston standing pat at the trade deadline or making a marginal, lower profile move. The buyout market seems like a much more likely path.

But Houston getting involved as a facilitator isn't out of the realm of possibility, as it could present an opportunity to fetch draft capital. In that scenario, VanVleet would stay on the roster (which is also a highly likely path).