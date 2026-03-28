Rockets Alperen Sengun Posterizes Grizzlies Not Once, but Twice

Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun is not a high-flyer. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

You're never going to see him in the dunk contest. He's not going to wow you with freakish athleticism. He doesn't possess a 40-inch vertical.

But he's a very fluid athlete. He also has good body control, especially for his size. He also has crafty footwork and is polished as a post player.

And he's one of the league's better passing big men, which is the calculus behind the comparisons to Denver Nuggets superstar and multi MVP award winning big man Nikola Jokic. Although Rockets starting point guard Fred VanVleet wants those companions to stop, as does Sengun.

But although Sengun isn’t an explosive athlete, he plays fearless and isn't afraid to go up for a dunk. He doesn't back down from an opportunity to put an opponent on a poster. Ask the Memphis Grizzlies, who became Sengun's latest target during Friday night's matchup between the two teams.

With not even two minutes into the game, the two-time All-Star big man chose violence, putting Grizzlies forward GG Jackson on a poster with a one-handed flush with authority, coming off a screen.

Alpi right into your living room 💢 pic.twitter.com/mgDa8fzFkY — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 28, 2026

Filthy

The game had just started. In fact, the score was just 5-3. Sengun did further damage, as well, seizing the opportunity to create yet another highlight-worthy slam. Less than three minutes into the second quarter, Sengun drove to the hole, facing resistance from Jackson at the rim, once again.

Well, not really resistance. That's probably not the best word.

Jackson jumped in the the way, getting in between Sengun and the rim. He didn't learn the first time.

Sometimes the best lessons are learned after multiple instances. Sengun threw it down on Jackson. Except this time was more intense.

And this time was just Sengun and Jackson at the goal.

IT'S AN ALPI POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/Fk25ogQIql — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 28, 2026

The game was actually closely played between the two teams. Which shouldn't be a surprise for anyone who has watched this Rockets ball club.

The Grizzlies are a non-contending team in the middle of a rebuild. Just the type of team that the Rockets have struggled with this season.

The Rockets didn't go up double figures until late in the third quarter. As in, one minute left in the quarter.

But even then, the Rockets were up just 87-82 heading into the final period. As for Sengun, he finished the game with