Rockets' Alperen Sengun has Reportedly been Mentioned in Trade Talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Houston Rockets front office executive Rafael Stone has major decisions to make this summer. Well, not just Stone. The Rockets' brain power is comprised of many different leaders, including Rockets coach Ime Udoka.

Do the Rockets make another splash trade to increase their chances of maximizing and winning with Kevin Durant? Furthermore, how much weight should Durant's presence carry in the calculus?

He's only under contract for two more years. Such a move would be the definition of going all in, which may not be the best move considering the youth that Houston has amassed. Adding another superstar would require the team to rid themselves of more young talents and/or rid themselves of future draft capital.

Regarding the latter point, there's no guarantee that any player added by way of the draft will materialize into a proven superstar. Much less better than some of the names that we've heard.

Case in point, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is easily the best player in Milwaukee Bucks' history already. And is still in his prime, after averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 62.4 percent from the field, 65.8 percent true shooting, 63.6 effective shooting.

The asking price will be steep for Antetokounmpo, however. The Bucks' situation is quite the opposite of the Phoenix Suns' situation with Kevin Durant last summer.

They don't have to trade him. They're not under any pressure to move Antetokounmpo. Meaning they can hold out for a premium offer.

And for all of Antetokounmpo's histrionics, he hasn't proven to be interested (or capable) of demanding a trade and lighting the franchise on fire, which is what it generally takes in a scenario like his. For the Rockets, any deal for Antetokounmpo will surely include Alperen Sengun -- Houston's two-time All-Star center.

And according to Sam Amick, The Athletic's senior basketball writer, Sengun has been mentioned as a throw-in in such a deal for Antetokounmpo.

"Sengun is the one that, you know, it's a question. I don't know if Milwaukee likes Sengun that much but that's the one people talk about. If you flipped Sengun for Giannis and do something like that.

But, uh, we'll see."

Sam Amick says the "most overrated player in the NBA" could get traded for Giannis 👀



"I don't know if Milwaukee likes Alperen Şengün that much, but that's the one people talk about."@sam_amick | @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/oMfDr4PxHW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 8, 2026

Amick was on Fanduel's Run it Back.

Sengun has ascended into one of the best players at his position, depending on who you ask. He was also just voted as the league's most overrated player in The Athletic's latest player poll.

The Rockets also gave Sengun a contract extension, to the tune of $185 million over five years.