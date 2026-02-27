Rockets Win Thriller Over Magic on the Road in Epic Comeback

What a game this was. The Houston Rockets looked completely out of it, but mounted the biggest comeback of the season and beat the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Thursday night in Kia Center to win their third straight game.

The Rockets went on a 24-4 run in the last four minutes of the third quarter and came through in the fourth. Houston held the opposition to under 110 points for the ninth straight time and improved to 37-21 on the season.

All-Star forward Kevin Durant put up a season-high 40 points on 50% shooting, and had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. He reached 32,000 career points in this game.

Second-year guard Reed Sheppard was the story of this back-to-back and he added 20 points on 64% shooting along with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Sheppard was also a crucial 5/7 from three. The Rockets shot 52% overall from the field and hit 10 3-pointers in the second half compared to one in the first.

Game Recap

Feb 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) shoots over Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic were up 19 points at 76-58 with five minutes left in the third quarter. It did not seem to be the Rockets night, and every time the Rockets made a shot, Orlando had an answer.

An absolutely incredible 21-0 run over the span of three and half minutes completely changed the game. The defense tightened up and the Rockets were elite in transition.

Sheppard was one of the reasons why this magical run took place. He made three 3-pointers, while the Rockets were also able to force turnovers and got 13 points off them. Houston somehow was up 81-80 at the end of the third quarter. Durant suddenly caught fire. The Rockets made the Magic pay in the fast break and got open looks. That was all without Sengun on the floor.

The Magic and Rockets continued to go back and forth, and Houston took a 103-100 lead with two minutes left thanks to back-to-back buckets from center Alperen Sengun. It was followed up by Sheppard, who hit a massive 3-pointer from way out in clutch time with 1:53 left.

The Rockets were up 106-102 with under a minute to go, before Sheppard stepped up again and iced the game with another monster 3-pointer with 22.7 seconds remaining.

Amen Thompson was very active from the get go in his return from his left quad tendinitis.

Jabari Smith Jr’s mid range shots worked early and he got a slam off some nice ball movement from a turnover. There was a lot of fouls in this one.

Center Clint Capela had a nice sequence of two blocks, grabbed the rebound and went down the court and drew a foul. The Rockets gave up a 9-2 run and were down 29-22 at the end of the first quarter. Desmond Bane was hot from three in the period.

Sengun went to work in the paint to start the second quarter and Dorian Finney-Smith hit a three. The Magic had the answer early and did a great job in rebounding. The Rockets continued to find Sengun inside.

The Magic started taking over and took control with a 45-33 lead halfway through the second. Every time the Rockets would score, Orlando answered. Houston went back to struggling with turnovers in the first half and had some careless passes, even when it got offensive rebounds. The Rockets had 10 in the first 24 minutes.

Durant still put up 14 points in the first half, while the Rockets were down 53-43. Sengun added 10 points and five rebounds, but had three turnovers. The Rockets were just 1/11 from three at this point, while the Magic were 8/17 (47%) from beyond the arc. Orlando also was +7 on the offensive glass.

Okogie opens the fourth with a three, but Bane continued to hurt Houston from downtown. The Magic went back up 97-92, but Durant answered with a personal 5-0 run and reached 32,000 career points.