The Houston Rockets Weird Schedule Continues as First Back-To-Back Looms

The Houston Rockets are off to a 12-4 start, one of their most anticipated seasons in several years. After trading for Kevin Durant this offseason, the Rockets were catapulted from a feel-good story last season to a legitimate contender this season. The Rockets started the season 0-2 and have gone 12-2 since the two losses to the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

There have been several things that have stood out about the Rockets nice start to the season. The Rockets just as they did last season lead the league in rebounding and are a top ten defense ranking number six in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game. The Rockets also are near the top in the league in several offensive categories that most people didn't see coming.

The Rockets to the surprise of many around the league are not only shooting better from 3-point range compared to the last five seasons they are leading the NBA in 3-point percentage which was not something anyone around the league saw coming. The Rockets also are a top five offensive team overall to start the season.

You would think the Rockets shooting at a historic pace from the arc would be the strangest thing to start the season, but it actually is something that is outside of the Rockets control that has stood out to start the season.

The Rockets schedule to start the season has been the strange

The Rockets have had an uneven start to the season on the schedule. The Rockets have not played a back-to-back game until today, while most teams have already played two or three sets of back-to-backs. The Rockets have played only 16 games so far this season, which is two fewer than the next-closest team.

Every other team has played at least 18 games so far this season. The Rockets have had multiple games with two or more days off between games, which is not normal in the NBA. For instance, the Rockets played this past Wednesday and will not play again until Sunday. That will be the Rockets' first back-to-back of the season as they travel to Utah to take on the Jazz.

In fact, the Rockets have only two back-to-backs in 2025, which is also unusual to start the season. Even though it is excellent to get rest to start the season, especially for the older players like Kevin Durant, it also means that the back end of the schedule will be filled with five games in seven nights and back-to-backs.

As mentioned earlier the schedule always evens out as every team plays close to the same amount of back-to-backs and all teams play the same amount of games. Even with that said this has been the weirdest schedule to start the season in a long time for the Rockets.