Rockets Awaiting Return To Defensive Identity
The Houston Rockets have shown that they are capable of being one of the highest scoring teams in the league. They've matched up against some of the best defenses and been able to put up well above the league average in team scoring. However, the element that helped the Rockets quickly rise in the Western Conference was their commitment to defensive excellence.
The Rockets have been allowing teams to score basically as much as they've scored, especially when they've played quality competition.
While it bodes well for the Rockets to still have a quality offense even without Fred VanVleet, the defensive efforts must return to form for the Rockets throughout the season.
Head Coach Ime Udoka has always placed more emphasis on the defensive side of the ball for his teams. Last season, the Rockets were one of the best defensive teams in the league, helping Houston become the second seed in the Western Conference.
The addition of Kevin Durant was intended to assist with the offensive deficiencies on the team. The improvement from Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. were also integral to the team's offensive improvement.
Individually, players like Smith Jr., Thompson, and new addition Josh Okogie, have been playing excellent isolation defense. They make shots difficult, even though opposing offenses still sometimes convert over their outstretched hands. These players usually pull the toughest assignments on the opposing team.
Tari Eason has also contributed with his same brand of pesky defense. He patrols passing lanes at a high level and has shown some increased offensive effort in recent games as well.
There are few individual deficiencies on the defensive end for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard may be one of the only players who actively struggles in isolation against opposing ball handlers. However, the defensive connectivity has lacked a bit despite individual performances.
The Rockets have allowed paint touches, open slashers, and easy passes from opposing offenses. The best teams have created their ideal shots against the Rockets, rarely needing to change their approach throughout the game.
Part of the issue could be a focus on the ball side of the court, especially when in zone.
All five pairs of eyes sometimes float to the ball defensively, as the team must react in unison to cover spaces when the ball moves. This can sometimes leave leaks to the basket, and limit Houston's rebounding advantage as well.
If the Rockets can return to their defensive roots, they'll be on the fast track to becoming one of the league's top teams from either conference. Defense will be a major focal point for the team in the next several games.