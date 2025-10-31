Rockets' 'Baby Steps' Considered Reasons for Long-Term Optimism
The 2025-26 NBA season has been a bit of a bumpy ride for the Houston Rockets thus far. On the one hand, the team boasts the NBA's best offense. On the other hand, those numbers are skewed, as they've been boosted by the likes of dismal teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.
In those games, Houston has had the look of a dominant team, putting both games out of reach relatively early on in the contest. Granted, the Raptors found a way to hang around but the Rockets kept them at a distant deficit.
All told, the Rockets sit 2-2 heading into Saturday's match against the Boston Celtics. We've seen a mix of both good and bad.
Houston's defense hasn't been nearly what we've grown accustomed to seeing from an Ime Udoka-led group. In fact, the Rockets rank 19th in defensive efficiency, which is a rarity.
That goes without saying.
Houston allowed Toronto to hang 121 on the scoreboard. And Brooklyn to put 109 on their head.
In Udoka's first two seasons with the Rockets, Houston ranked ninth and fourth in defensive efficiency.
Again, the drop off in that department has been steep.
They're allowing 118 points per game -- far from what was expected.
There were questions about how Houston would fare without a viable point guard and it's looked.....about how you'd expect. Amen Thompson has shown that he's more than just a capable passer, but he's not yet a point guard.
Reed Sheppard has played very well late in games that have largely been decided. Offensively, Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant have been absolute dogs.
Durant is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 52.2 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three, 84.6 percent from the foul line, and 65.4 percent true shooting on just 16.8 shots.
Sengun is averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 assists, eight rebounds, 49.2 percent shooting, 57.1 percent from three (on 3.5 attempts), 79.4 percent from the line, and 62.5 percent true shooting.
Again, they've been a force.
Sengun's play has drawn the attention of Yahoo Sports' Kelly Iko.
"As the Rockets continue to navigate their Fred VanVleet-less waters, all roads will eventually lead back to starting center Alperen Şengün and his ascension as Houston’s primary and, ultimately, most important half-court creator.
Through three games, Şengün’s usage and assist percentage have spiked, while maintaining a consistent turnover rate."
Iko continued.
"Putting the ball in Şengün’s hands early and letting him dictate a possession — oftentimes in tandem with Durant — should yield positive results."
Iko described Sengun's success on some of the most simple actions as baby steps for the Rockets, and it's hard to disagree with him.
Sengun at point center will only continue to improve as the season progresses.