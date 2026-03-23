Rockets Begin Crucial Four-Game Road Trip That Could Affect Playoff Seeding

The Houston Rockets have embarked on a major rollercoaster since the All-Star break, having gone 10-7 in a time when playoff seeding in the Western Conference matters more than ever. They're in a grudge match with roughly four other teams, looking to secure home-court advantage before the end of the regular season.

The Rockets are riding a two-game win streak and have the chance to build upon that with a four-game road trip. That begins tonight as they take on the Chicago Bulls, one of the NBA's latest teams to fully reset and rebuild.

The Bulls made a flurry of trades before the trade deadline, and since then, they've dropped from postseason contention to a 4-15 record since Feb. 5. But make no mistake, Houston has suffered from playing down to competition.

From there, the Rockets will have one of their biggest matchups of the season against the 44-28 Minnesota Timberwolves. The last time these two met, Houston took the victory at home, but Minnesota was without Anthony Edwards. He could very well be out again with right knee inflammation, having missed the Timberwolves' last four games.

After that nationally televised battle, the Rockets will travel down to Memphis for a date with the Grizzlies on Friday. Like the Bulls, they have gone from a fringe postseason contender to a lottery dweller, and for good reason.

Memphis is still without Ja Morant, and outside of the All-Star point guard, the team is rotating through lesser-known options, developing the youth.

Houston will wrap up the road trip with a game against one team that shouldn't cause problems, but has in the past. One of the teams the Rockets have played down to is the New Orleans Pelicans.

Houston leads the season series 2-1, but the Pelicans' lone overtime win on Dec. 18 screams loudly. The Rockets have taken two of the three games by an average margin of just 5.5 points, the last being a two-point victory on March 13.

It would be extremely difficult to go 4-0 on this road trip, purely based on Houston's inconsistencies this season.

But if the Rockets can take advantage of these opportunities against injured and rebuilding opponents, their winning streak could increase, which would cement them as a top four or five team in the West. The goal is to get home-court advantage for the playoffs, and time is ticking with 12 games left.