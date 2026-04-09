Rockets Being Final Home Stand of the Regular Season With Great Momentum

Few teams around the NBA are as hot as the Houston Rockets are right now. At 50-29, they've rattled off seven wins in a row, currently tied for the second-longest winning streak in the league (Denver Nuggets at 10 wins, Oklahoma City Thunder at seven wins).

This momentum came at the perfect time, because just two weeks ago, Houston's season looked dead in the water. The Rockets blew a 13-point overtime lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 25, entrenching themselves deeper into the Western Conference's sixth seed.

But fast forward to now, and Houston is tied for the fourth seed in the West with a golden opportunity to gain home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Following Tuesday's resilient 119-105 win over the Suns in Phoenix, the team will play its final three games at the Toyota Center against key competition.

The Rockets will first take on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, who are desperately looking for a victory after dropping their previous two games. The 76ers last defeated Houston on Jan. 22 in overtime, 128-122.

After a 25-game suspension, Paul George has returned to Philadelphia, and he has been playing some of his best basketball in years. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 2.9 steals on 48-47-75 shooting splits. The Rockets not only need to worry about Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but PG13 now as well.

From there, Houston will host the Timberwolves in its final national TV game of the regular season tomorrow night. The Rockets will be hungry for revenge since that loss in late March, and they're catching Minnesota at an extremely vulnerable time.

The Timberwolves have been without Anthony Edwards for most of their recent games, and it has resulted in a 2-5 record since that win over Houston. They just clinched a playoff spot, but will end up as the sixth seed in the West.

The Rockets will finish their regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been in the basement of the NBA all year long. At 25-55, the Grizzlies have been putrid since blowing it up at the trade deadline at 5-26.

Houston has suffered from playing down to competition before, but it feels like the team has turned over a new leaf, at least as of now. If the Rockets can keep the streak going over these next three matchups, they'll be riding 10 wins in a row heading into the playoffs.