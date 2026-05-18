Three Stars the Houston Rockets Should Monitor this NBA Offseason

The Houston Rockets enter the NBA offseason with a clear need for improvement, because this past season was widely viewed as a disappointment. The expectations heading into the year were the highest they've been in years, but all the Rockets could do was suffer a first-round playoff exit for the second year in a row.

Houston could certainly run it back with the same roster next season, using injuries as the main reason not to make a splash this summer. Fred VanVleet left the team without a point guard for the entire year, while Steven Adams missed the last three months of the season.

However, there will be opportunities for the Rockets to trade for a star, and seeing as how year one of the Kevin Durant experiment was a failure, they are expected to monitor a few big names. Here are three stars Houston should keep an eye on this offseason:

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

The Clippers are clearly moving toward a rebuild after the departures of James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline. They're building for the future, and that could come with a Leonard trade this summer.

The 34-year-old only has one year left on his contract, but he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Averages of 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game should entice Houston.

With Alperen Şengün's future with the organization up in the air, the Clippers are a potential suitor, which would allow the Rockets to land Leonard and create an elite two-way duo with him and Durant sharing the court.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

The Jaylen Brown trade rumors are interesting because, on paper, there's no reason why the Celtics would actively shop him. The 29-year-old is in the middle of his prime, coming off a season in which he finished sixth in MVP voting. Brown is one of the three best two-way players in the NBA today.

So why would Boston move him? There have always been questions about Brown's fit next to Jayson Tatum. Can the Celtics win their second championship with these two together, or should they sell No. 7 while his value is likely at its peak?

It's such a long shot, but theoretically, Houston could interest Boston with a massive haul to acquire Brown. The parameters of a hypothetical deal would likely include Durant, which raises the question of whether the Rockets have any one asset that would interest the Celtics.

Probably not, but crazier trades have happened, and Brown fits Houston's system amid trade rumors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo is the obvious name Houston should watch, or any team for that matter. The Bucks are reportedly seeking trade offers for the Greek Freak, and of all the potential suitors, the Rockets can offer the best package with a slew of young players on the table, plus draft capital.

Antetokounmpo paired with Durant would create the most dangerous duo in the NBA, but Houston's task would be maintaining strength outside of the two. If the Rockets send the majority of the core to Milwaukee, what will they have left for a balanced rotation?