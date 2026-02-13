The Houston Rockets are at a bit of a crossroads as their All-Star break begins. After being one of three teams to not make a single transaction ahead of the NBA trade deadline, they'll need to turn toward the buyout market if they want any sort of help down the stretch of the season.

Houston has noticeable holes in the rotation with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) and Steven Adams (ankle surgery). The Rockets need help without a true point guard, but could also use a combination of shooting and rebounding to create more efficient offense and build upon their strengths.

With the buyout market looming, there are a few names Houston could target. It's a combination of veterans already available and those expected to be waived. Keep in mind, these are guys that would play extremely limited roles, not become franchise-changers. There are so many more players available, but based on needs and fit, here are sx of Houston's biggest candidates:

Candidates Currently on the Market

Chris Boucher

Boucher was let go by the Boston Celtics amid limited playing time, but the 6-foot-8 stretch big with a 7-foot-4 wingspan could find a role with the Rockets as a rebounding defender with solid shooting ability. The 33-year-old could also bring championship experience to a young core. Last season, he averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds on 49.2% shooting from the field and 36.3% from three.

Eric Gordon

Gordon isn't a reliable option for the Rockets, but his strengths make it hard for them to completely shut down a reunion. Just last season, he was playing nearly 20 minutes per game for the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 6.8 points on 43-41-75 shooting splits.

In Houston, he'd be a strict spot-up shooter on an extremely cheap contract. It's a long shot, but he fits a need.

Lonzo Ball

On the surface, many fans believe Ball doesn't make sense for Houston because of his shooting struggles. However, his abilities as a playmaker and defender give the Rockets exactly what they've desired all season long. The 28-year-old shot above 37% from deep for a solid portion of his career, too, but the team would just need him to initiate offense in limited minutes.

Legitimate Buyout Candidates

Chris Paul

The only reason Rockets fans (and maybe the organization) would hesitate to sign Paul, if released, is because of his reputation in the locker room. But the 40-year-old simply wants to win and can still be an effective contributor.

Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season, and could be that all-around distributor the Rockets need to take pressure off Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

D'Angelo Russell

Russell is probably the best player of the six here, averaging 10.2 points and four assists per game before the Dallas Mavericks traded him. He has not reported to the Washington Wizards, which means he will likely get bought out.

While he has flaws at this point in his career, the 29-year-old can still play NBA basketball. Russell could run the pick-and-roll with any of Houston's frontcourt players, spot-up for threes, or simply distribute to guys in their sweet spots. He is the most versatile buyout candidate.

Matisse Thybulle

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently stated that Thybulle is a buyout candidate in Portland, but the Trail Blazers have not made a decision yet. If he is let go, this is a perfect opportunity for the Rockets to revive the career of a 3&D veteran who once had a lot of promise.

Thybulle doesn't need the ball in his hands at all to be effective. The 6-foot-5 perimeter player with a 6-foot-11 wingspan can disrupt players on and off the ball. In the limited time he's played for the Trail Blazers, he's averaged 1.8 steals per game (23.2 minutes). That alone should have the Rockets interested, but he's also shot 37.3% from three in Portland.