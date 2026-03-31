Rockets Didn't Capitalize on Under-the-Radar Buyout Market

It's been assumed that the Houston Rockets were going to be active all season, as it pertains to adding external talent. We'd heard a great deal about the likelihood of the Rockets' front office pursuing a point guard to replace Fred VanVleet, ever since got injured in September, following a team minicamp in the Bahamas.

Many names were thrown out as hypothetical trade options. At times, Houston seemed like the go-to name, whenever a player was available on the market.

Even when the player in question was clearly not a fit for the Rockets' style of play. The trade deadline came and we'd seen a flurry of activity across the league.

In fact, we've never seen a more active trade deadline. Deals were happening left and right.

The Rockets weren't involved in any of them, although it was reported that they were interested in several players. Each of the players they had on their wish list changed teams.

Jose Alvarado, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. The Rockets stood pat, likely realizing that the asking price was too steep for their liking.

The Rockets, a relatively top-heavy ball club don't have young prospects that they can afford to part with. Which has made Tari Eason's recent shooting lineup all the more pivotal.

The Rockets had another avenue towards adding external players -- the buyout market. And they'd had an additional need, following the season-ending ankle injury to Steven Adams, who was the lynchpin towards their offensive attack, which revolves around getting offensive rebounds and additional bites at the apple.

There was speculation that Houston could possibly target Andre Drummond for his glass-eating ability. Such a pairing would've been a good fit.

However, Drummond didn't hit the market, as the Philadelphia 76ers didn't release him. Ditto for New Orleans Pelicans big man Kevon Looney.

The Rockets ultimately passed on the buyout market. But that doesn't necessarily indicate inactivity, as explained by USA Today's Ben DuBose.

"I do think they poked around on the buyout market, internationally, looking at possibilities. None of them really panned out, at least not the high end targets."

The buyout market, as a whole, was underwhelming. Many of the players capable of making an impact simply weren't available.

The Rockets still have an open roster spot. But they surely won't be signing anyone externally. At least it would seem highly unlikely, as they could've already done so.

At this point, their best bet would seem to be converting JD Davison, who fills an existing and ongoing need.