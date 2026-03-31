Tari Eason is Returning to Form in the Rockets' Most Pivotal Stretch of the Season

From the start of March to last week's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tari Eason was clearly the Houston Rockets' biggest weak spot, averaging 6.5 points on 30% shooting from the field and 11% from three. He hit just four three-pointers on 38 attempts.

Post All-Star break, the 24-year-old was struggling, but after 19 games, he might be returning to form. Houston needs all it can get from Eason in its most pivotal stretch of the season, especially now that he's coming off the bench for Reed Sheppard. The Rockets' second unit lacks real offense, but the four-year pro has the potential to give them just that.

On Friday's 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Eason had a much-needed bounce-back performance, putting up 16 points and seven rebounds on 6-for-14 shooting from the field. He went 1-for-6 from three, but he was extremely efficient inside the arc.

Then came Sunday's 134-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Eason had his best performance in weeks, notching 15 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-12 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from downtown. It was the first game since Feb. 28 against the Miami Heat in which he hit multiple three-pointers.

The performances were against NBA bottom feeders, but these were the opponents Houston (and Eason, especially) needed to play to find a rhythm again. Playing an easier team to beat allowed the 6-foot-8 forward to regain his confidence.

Through the first 30 games of the season, Eason was arguably the best spot-up shooter in the NBA, averaging 12.2 points on a 47% rate from three-point range. Year after year, he has gotten more involved in Houston's offense.

On the other side of the ball, when Eason is on the floor, the Rockets have a defensive rating of 111.5 (databallr). When he isn't, that number rises to 113. While his shooting has been a major talking point at the moment, he's still been a point-of-attack defender for a team that ranks seventh in defensive efficiency.

But offense drives the modern era of this league. Especially because Houston has some glaring flaws in the scoring department, Eason has to be a major contributor from the outside. Stars like Kevin Durant, Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson can create within the arc, but the team ranks 28th in three-pointers attempted per game and 26th in threes made.

This could be a turning point for the Rockets' 3&D wing, with just eight games left in Houston's regular season.