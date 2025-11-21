Rockets Don't Need Fred VanVleet Replacement Amid Hot Start

When the Houston Rockets lost Fred VanVleet before the start of the season due to an ACL tear, there wasn't so much panic as there was legitimate concern for the year. The team still appeared to have enough to win games, but his impact on both sides of the floor cannot be denied.

Last season, VanVleet was the backbone for the Rockets' young core as they soared to a 52-30 record. He was one of the few players who stepped into the playoffs, as Houston would suffer a first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors. In that series, he averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, nearly mounting a 3-1 comeback.

There was little doubt that VanVleet and Kevin Durant would play off of each other well, and given Houston's thin guard room, many wondered how the organization would handle the floor general's absence. Would the Rockets push for a trade early in the season, make a move closer to the deadline, or keep things the way they were with a limited rotation?

The latter of the three appears to be the option Houston will go with, at least based on its hot start. After a 114-104 road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the Rockets are 10-3, sitting at third in the Western Conference. They own the NBA's top offensive rating (123), as well as the seventh-best defensive rating (111.6).

It's safe to say that Houston is doing just fine without VanVleet, and thus, a trade doesn't need to be made. The Rockets have received great production from Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie, and Aaron Holiday, who is averaging 12.7 points over his last three games amid Tari Eason's oblique injury.

Okogie has been interchangeable with Steve Adams in the starting lineup. If Ime Udoka wants to go big, Adams will start in the frontcourt with Alperen Sengun. If he prefers a quicker group, Okogie gets the nod.

Sheppard has been perhaps the best weapon at the point guard position. The second-year pro is putting up 12.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 47.3% from three. The 6-foot-2 shooter has been a solid initiator while disrupting opponents on the defensive end.

The Rockets could still make a trade for some depth before the February deadline, as any team could. However, it doesn't make sense given how much chemistry this group has.

Keep in mind, VanVleet, Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith are all out. Houston isn't even at full strength, and it's one of the best teams in the league. Hard-capped at the first apron, there doesn't need to be changes at the moment.