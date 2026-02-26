Rockets Drawing Postseason Criticism from Recent Stretch

The Houston Rockets have been struggling a bit of late. Sure, they beat the Utah Jazz in Monday night's game, but it's still the Jazz — even though they've beaten the Rockets before this season.

Utah is 18-40, and have far less talent than the Rockets. Not to mention, they're positioning themselves solely for the 2026 draft. Yet, Houston had 26 turnovers in the contest, and allowed the Jazz to get up 98 shots, compared to the Rockets' 86 shots.

The Jazz even had more offensive rebounds than the Rockets, which has been Houston’s calling card offensively. It helps having Steven Adams on the floor.

The Rockets are still third in the Western Conference, but their recent play doesn't garner much confidence. Which isn't necessarily a good thing with the postseason drawing near.

The Rockets have been creating non-believers. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is exhibit A.

He took to ESPN's First Take to cast doubt on Houston's ability to make a viable title run.

"The Rockets are going home in the first round. Number one, they lack high basketball IQ.

Number two, they've lost their identity defensively. They used to be a defensive-minded team. I don't know what the hell happened."

Perkins continued, noting Houston's struggles on the offensive end of the floor.

"Number three, they play individual, selfish basketball. They play my turn basketball offensively. It's times where you watch Amen Thompson, he wants to go one-on-one and show the world that he can get a bucket. No structure to their offense. The same with Sengun."

In past years under Rockets coach Ime Udoka, Houston has been one of the league's best defenses.

Perkins is right about that. Houston has also valued and maximized offensive possessions. They didn't turn the ball over so freely.

They also had Fred VanVleet. Who isn't Jason Kidd or Steve Nash. But the last of a dying breed of pure point guards, who get their respective ball clubs into their sets without turning the ball over.

This team is much different. And Perkins is rather confident that this team won't get past the opening round of the postseason.

"This is disturbing. They'll be sent home in the first round. I guarantee that."

Perkins added that the Rockets should've gone all in on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline. By all accounts, the Bucks weren't moving Antetokounmpo midseason.

And based on Houston's history, they likely weren't going to make such a move after the season was already underway.