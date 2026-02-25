The Rockets Have Been Dealt One of the Worst Injury Bugs of the NBA Season

It may be hard for Houston Rockets fans to imagine how much better they'd be if the team hadn't suffered this many injuries throughout the season. For as much as they've struggled to produce on the court, they've had just as many, if not more, issues regarding health. Yet, they're still near the top of the Western Conference.

The Rockets are currently 35-21, good for the third seed in the West. They're 5.5 games back from the second seed and a ways out from the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, but if the season ended today, they'd have home-court advantage with a top-six record in the NBA.

The most notable injuries will last through the rest of the season. Fred VanVleet, Houston's only true point guard, suffered a torn ACL in September. His absence has resulted in a glaring turnover problem, with the team averaging nearly 16 per game.

Steven Adams, the main reason why the Rockets were the league's best offensive rebounding team through the first half of the season, underwent ankle surgery in late January. That's two key starters missing from Houston's rotation.

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has undergone season-ending surgery on his left ankle, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/IG15RAPxQH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

What's more is that throughout the year, other key contributors have missed significant time. Tari Eason, a high-level 3&D wing, suffered an oblique injury that kept him out from mid-November to late December.

Although not as significant, All-Star big man Alperen Şengün missed seven games earlier in the season due to both a right ankle sprain and calf issues. His health is the most important outside of Kevin Durant, as the Turkish center is averaging 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds (team leader), 6.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, the Rockets will have two more players injured, alongside VanVleet and Adams. Jae'Sean Tate, although not a heavy contributor, is out with an MCL sprain and will re-evaluated with an MCL sprain, according to Vannessa Richardson of Space City Home Network.

The latest injury report has Amen Thompson listed as OUT with Left Quad Tendinitis for tomorrow's game.



I expect Reed Sheppard to move into the starting lineup against the Kings pic.twitter.com/c7gsdWA8aL — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 24, 2026

More notably, Amen Thompson will miss Wednesday's matchup with left quadriceps tendinitis. The 6-foot-7 guard has been forced to take on most of Houston's point guard responsibilities, averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

It's easy to criticize the Rockets' lack of efficient offense this season, and while that is a valid concern echoed by the media and fans, they've also battled through one of the league's worst injury bugs. If Houston had been healthier from the start, perhaps there would be a different sentiment regarding on-court performance.