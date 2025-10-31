Rockets Fastbreak Points Increasing Over Last Three Games
The Houston Rockets knew, when they made the blockbuster trade to bring in Kevin Durant, that they would have to send out a valuable piece or two of their team. The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets had been discussing a trade of Durant to the Rockets for several months.
To make that trade happen this offseason, the Rockets had to send out matching salaries since they were over the salary cap. That meant sending out Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, plus this year's tenth pick. The Rockets lost a defensive anchor in Brooks, who had been the Rockets' defensive leader for the two seasons he was in Houston.
Trading away Green meant they were losing one of, if not the best, transition players on the team and one of the most athletic players in the entire NBA. With the trade, the Rockets realize that they probably wouldn't be playing at the same pace as the last two seasons, and when they went with the double big lineup in the first two games, that changed the dynamic of their offense.
Combine that with their opening-night opponent, and it made for a slow, methodical game that saw the Rockets finish with only two fastbreak points in the first game. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending champions and one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but the Rockets still played at a very slow pace in their opening night loss.
The Rockets wanted to increase the pace in the second game against the Detroit Pistons, as they were able to get out on the fastbreak despite being outrebounded, which is rare for an opponent to beat the Rockets at their own game. The Rockets still came up short and fell to 0-2, but they finished the game with 16 points off the break.
The Rockets decided to change up the starting lineup for game three as they hosted the Brooklyn Nets. The Rockets not only wanted to have more variety on defense by adding Josh Okogie and removing Steven Adams, they wanted to increase their pace as well.
The Rockets ran Brooklyn out of the building, winning by 28 points and finishing the game with 21 fastbreak points, which was a season high. Of course, some of it had to do with competition, as the Nets will more than likely be a lottery team again this season, but the improved pace did help the Rockets, as they were able to get more easy baskets.
The Rockets did even better in their win over the Toronto Raptors, matching the Raptors' hectic pace. The Rockets, for the third straight game, increased their fastbreak points, finishing with 27 points in their 139-121 victory.
Of course, the Rockets won't be able to face off against the Raptors and Nets of the world every game. The Rockets realize it won't always be that easy and that their offense will be a work in progress all season, but starting the season with only two fastbreak points and seeing that number improve each game is a good start to a potentially great season.