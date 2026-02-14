Three Positive Rockets Stats at the NBA All-Star Break

At the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets have experienced plenty of ups and downs through 53 games. At 33-20, they're currently fourth in the Western Conference, boasting one of the best home records in the league (18-7).

Concern looms for Houston after the first portion of the 2025-26 season, but there's also a lot to like. The Rockets may not be in that title-contending tier that many had hoped for back in October, but they're still one of the better groups in a crowded West.

While turnovers, injuries and more have people worried, other stats have generated plenty of positive results for Houston. Here are three to note amid All-Star Weekend:

Offensive Rebounding

The Rockets' biggest strength has been offensive rebounding, but losing Steven Adams to season-ending ankle surgery could change things down the stretch. The bruising center was responsible for 8.6 of Houston's 49.2 rebounds per game prior to going down in January. Since then, the team's average has dropped to 48.6.

Still, the Rockets lead the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage at 39.9%. They're hoping to be the first team in the play-by-play era (1996-97) to eclipse 38%, which is a testament to not only Adams but Ime Udoka's height-infused lineups.

On many occasions, Adams would start alongside All-Star big man Alperen Sengun. Since his injury, Clint Capela has had an increased role. What's more is that Houston's wings are tall for their position; Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason have also played a crucial role in second-chance opportunities.

Player Impact Estimate

While there are flaws within the rotation, the impact of Houston's contributors cannot be denied. The Rockets rank fourth in player impact estimate, which measures how effective they are on the court. They sit behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, both 2026 All-Stars, have generated much of Houston's offense, which ranks sixth in the league in terms of rating. The two are generating a combined 74.2 points per game via points and assists.

While the nights when the team struggles to generate efficient looks are detrimental to Houston's losses, in other instances, the Rockets are an unstoppable force when everything clicks, and the stars are hitting shots. It's not necessary a stable way to live, but the impact of Durant plus the young core cannot be denied.

Three-Point Defense

Houston swapped out a top defense for an offensive superstar in Durant. The organization knew that giving up Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green would take away key ball-stoppers, but the reward of getting an all-world scorer to add a new dimension to a struggling offense was too good to pass up.

Still, the Rockets have managed hold the league's fifth-best defensive rating, mostly due to keeping opponents from hitting so many threes. They've struggling in the paint, oddly enough, considering the rebounding numbers, but Houston is fifth in opponents' points from threes (36.8 per game).

The Rockets also rank 10th in opponents' percentage of points from three (33.6%). While that end of the floor has been up and down, things have improved as of late. Despite some shortcomings, they're allowing just 109.6 points per game.