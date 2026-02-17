Rockets' Fred VanVleet has Recommendations for Improving All-Star Product

There's been an endless amount of hoopla regarding the quality of the NBA's All-Star game. It's an annual conversation.

The product has been bad. Fans were tired of the lack of effort.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called an audible this year, crafting a USA vs the world format. Which was far more entertaining.

At least compared to what we've seen in recent years. Even the players would agree with that.

A big reason for the improvement was the 12-minute periods this time around.

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama set the tone, from the effort standpoint. It was noticed by everyone.

Each of Team World's games were very close. Again, the competition was on full display.

Anthony Edwards played great. Unsurprisingly, as he always looks forward to the opportunity to one-up LeBron James and Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant.

Kawhi Leonard was incredible. It was a reminder of how dominant of a player he is when he's healthy.

Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet explained the role that fans play in improving the product, at least in the eyes of Adam Silver.

"I think the fans have more input than they think they got. Cause the league is listening to what the fans want and what they wanna see.

He don't have a bias either way.

But we do have to fix the sh-t. We gotta address it."

VanVleet made a simple suggestion to Silver, on one thing to improve.

"My thing, it was a simple thing. I said go back to the jerseys. Nike used to do the shoes.

Everybody had a specific shoe."

He had another suggestion.

"And I think you just get the best 24. The top 24 and figure out a way to separate All-Star from the All-NBA sh-t.

Cause it's like two different things. I might wanna be a All-Star just for my contract, on some Jimmy Butler sh-t but I might not even actually wanna play.

Or I'm hurt. So then you taking away from somebody else that could get in there too."

VanVleet also offered an explanation for the new format, pitting the top United States players against the top international players.

"NBC, Olympics coming up. That's where the world sh-t come from."

VanVleet's comments came on the Club 520 podcast.