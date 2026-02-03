Rockets Fred VanVleet on Cougars Kelvin Sampson: He's More Intense in Person

The Houston Cougars have consistently been one of the best collegiate teams in the country. Well, at least for the better part of the last decade.

They've had nine consecutive seasons with single-digit losses. The Cougars are 19-2 this season and picked up a major conference victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet was in attendance, as he brought his son to Saturday's game. VanVleet was asked about Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson and his Cougars team.

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet attends Houston Cougars Game with Son

"They're a good team. I got the invite, and I came to catch the game.

They got a good thing going. Coach is alot more intense in person than he is through the TV."

VanVleet gave his thoughts on Houston's 76-54 victory over their conference foe.

"They had a good win today. It was alot of fun."

Sampson has been the Cougars' head coach since 2014 and has had two Final Four finishes in the last five seasons. Houston reached the national championship game in 2024-25 but lost to the Florida Gators 65-63.

Sampson was an assistant coach with the Rockets for three seasons in total prior to his arrival at the University of Houston.

The Rockets' head coach at the time was Kevin McHale. Houston made the postseason in each of Sampson's final two seasons with the Rockets.

Sampson spent seven seasons at the NBA level, which was spent with the Milwaukee Bucks and Rockets. In Milwaukee, Sampson was on Scott Skiles' staff.

Sampson has developed a bit of a pipeline and pathway from the University of Houston to the Rockets, as they've had several players make ther way onto the team.

Danuel House starred collegiately in Houston and was a starter for the Rockets for three seasons, while Armoni Brooks played two seasons with the Rockets, setting an NBA record for the most three-pointers made through the first 17 games of his rookie season.

And, of course, the greatest player in Rockets history hailed from the University of Houston in Hakeem Olajuwon, although that was well before Sampson became a head coach at the university.