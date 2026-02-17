Rockets' Fred VanVleet: We Need to Make it Easier for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been a godsend for the Houston Rockets this season. Especially offensively.

He's bailed Houston out of countless possessions, taking shots with waning seconds on the shot clock despite having defenders draped all over him.

Which offers a reminder. No shot is really a bad shot for Durant.

He's shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from long-range and 88 percent from the foul line.

Along with 62.7 percent true shooting and 57 percent effective shooting.

However, there are entire stretches of the game where Durant doesn't even touch the ball. And possessions where Durant has to fight like hell to simply get the ball.

Part of that would be mitigated if Houston had a playmaking guard to get him the ball. Granted, the Rockets technically have that on the roster in Fred VanVleet, he just happens to be sidelined.

VanVleet joined the Rockets broadcast during Houston's last victory over the LA Clippers and explained how he could make life easier for the future Hall of Famer.

"I don't want him to have to think too much. You don't want him to have to do too much work.

Sometimes he's working too hard to get the ball. He'll go too long without touching it, at times. We want to make the game easy for him.

I know that's crazy to say because he makes it look so effortless but I think there's a ton of ways that I can help him be effective and give him more looks out there."

VanVleet also shared thoughts on Durant's leadership and influence on some of the Rockets' young guns.

"Just the ultimate player. One of the best to ever lace them up.

He leads by example.

It's been a treat. You could see it on the guys in being able to watch him and play with him everyday."

It's unknown whether VanVleet will return this season. All season, he's been teasing the possibility but more recently he's seemingly been walking that back a bit.

It's also unknown whether Houston will nab anyone from the buyout market, although Rockets GM Rafael Stone stated that they'll look into the market.

Houston takes the court again on Thursday, February 19th, when they'll look to avenge a recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets in a rematch.