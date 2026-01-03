Rockets Get Relatively Clean Injury Report Ahead of Mavericks' Bout

Tonight, the Houston Rockets take on an inter-state opponent in the Dallas Mavericks, hoping to leave with a fifth-straight win.

Weeks ago, the Rockets seemed to be flailing, having lost to several of the worst teams in the Western Conference. They've quickly righted the ship, however, issuing four straight wins, three of which came in blowout fashion.

They've returned to their identity of late, holding teams to around 100 points while showing off the new-and-improved offense under Kevin Durant. Alperen Sengun has looked a worthy co-star, Amen Thompson is beginning to find more consistency, and the team is finally starting to get healthy after a spotty start in that regard.

The Mavericks stand on the opposite side of the success spectrum, off to a sluggish start despite Cooper Flagg's stardom, and looking to avoid a fifth-straight loss. Despite that, they'll still offer a tough opponent with the soon-to-be Rookie of the Year gaining steam.

As always, the injury report is sure to play a major factor in tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Right ankle sprain

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tyler Smith — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Dallas Mavericks injuries:

Moussa Cisse — Out: G League

Dante Exum — Out: Right knee surgery

Kyrie Irving —Out: Left knee surgery

Miles Kelly — Out: G League

Dereck Lively II — Out: Right foot surgery

Not accounting for the offseason injury to Fred VanVleet, which has left the Rockets undermanned at the guard position all season, the team is relatively healthy right now.

Steven Adams will miss tonight’s game with an ankle sprain, though the only other two players listed are out due to G League assignment rather than injury. Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason and others have missed game sparingly this season, but seem to be a full go for now.

The Mavericks are dealing with similar injuries, including their own star point guard in Kyrie Irving who has yet to play this season.

They will also be without a center in Dereck Lively II, as well as guard Dante Exum and two players on G League assignment.

The stars for tonight’s game, which include Durant, Sengun, Thompson, Anthony Davis and Flagg, all have the green light.

The Rockets and Mavericks tipoff at 7:30 p.m. CT from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.