Rockets Get Starter Back from Injury Ahead of Magic Bout

On Thursday, the Rockets are set to take on an Eastern Conference foe in the Orlando Magic, hoping to grab their third win in a row amid a standings ascent.

Houston's been up-and-down as a whole over the last few months, but has won two-straight games over bottom-tier West teams recently, and is now in position to snatch the third-seed out from under Denver. They're both back 7.5 games from San Antonio, which is likely insurmountable at this point, meaning No. 3 is likely the goal as they near the home stretch of the season.

Last year, Houston was able to nab the second seed, but ultimately fell in a first-round bout with the Warriors. The Rockets have been ravaged by injuries this season, but still aspire to make as much noise in the postseason as possible.

A win against Orlando would likely go a long ways in helping the Rockets overtake Denver, who are preparing to run into two tough opponents in Oklahoma City and Minnesota.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Magic ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Orlando Magic injuries:

Colin Castleton — Out: G League

Alex Morales — Out: G League

Jalen Suggs — Questionable: Back strain

Franz Wagner — Out: Left high ankle sprain management

The Rockets don’t see any major surprise additions on their injury report, but do get good news in the absence of guard Amen Thompson from the list.

Thompson exited Houston’s bout with the Jazz in the fourth quarter and wouldn’t return. He would be listed out with a quad injury, and missed the Rockets game against the Kings on Wednesday against the Kings.

He’s been an obviously crucial part to Houston’s season averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams continue to be mainstays on the Rockets’ injury report, with both likely to miss the rest of the 2025-26 season. Jae’Sean Tate is also listed for Houston with a right knee sprain.

The Magic see several notable listings, including star forward Franz Wagner, who’s played just 28 games on the season due to injury. Standout guard Jalen Suggs is questionable to play tonight with a back strain.

The Rockets and Magic tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Kia Center in Orlando, FL.