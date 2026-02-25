Rockets to Face Kings Without Three of Their Top Players

The Rockets are set to face off against the Kings tonight, hoping to grab another West win ahead of a pivotal stretch of games.

Houston has been spotty over the last handful of games, alternating wins and losses for the last five games. They've needed an inspired stretch to snag the No. 3 seed out from under Denver, but currently sit tied at 5.5 games back from San Antonio, and what feels an insurmountable 8.5 games away from Oklahoma City.

Luckily, they'll face off against the league's worst team tonight in the Kings, who have dealt with similar injuries, and simply don't possess the talent needed to win in the current landscape. Instead, Sacramento will opt to land a top pick at the 2026 draft.

The Kings should offer a winnable game, but Houston's injury report is sure to make things interesting. Here are the injury reports for both the Kings and Rockets ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Amen Thompson — Out: Left quadriceps tendinitis

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Sacramento Kings injuries:

Dylan Cardwell — Out: Left ankle sprain

Devin Carter — Questionable: Low back soreness

De’Andre Hunter — Out: Left eye retinal repair

Zach LaVine — Out: Right fifth finger tendon repair

Domantas Sabonis — Out: Left knee meniscus repair

Isaiah Steven — G League

The Rockets get a notable injury update in the form of Amen Thompson, who is now listed as out with left quadriceps tendinitis.

Thompson checked out of Monday’s game early in the fourth quarter and wouldn’t return. Wednesday’s game will be just his second missed game of the entire season, coming on the first night of a back-to-back.

On the season, Thompson has been one of the Rockets’ more consistent players on both ends, averaging 17.4 points on 51% shooting, with 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Injury report mainstays in Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet continue to be listed, with both likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate is also listed with a knee sprain.

The Kings have dealt with similar injury woes as Houston so far this season, and will be without the newly-added DeAndre Hunter, star scorer Zach LaVine and former All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

The Rockets and Kings tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.