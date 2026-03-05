Rockets Implored to Avoid Specific Seed in Postseason Race

The 2025-26 NBA season is flying. The trade deadline came and went for the Houston Rockets and the All-Star break is over. The team is 60 games in and has won 63.3 percent of their games this season. All told, the Rockets are currently 38-22, with just 22 games remaining.

They hold the third seed in the Western Conference as of right now. And they'd be wise to fight like hell, in order to maintain that third spot, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.

"Houston has a big game almost every week for the rest of the season, and it has work to do to stay out of what promises to be a maximum-difficulty No. 4 vs. No. 5 first-round matchup."

The season has six weeks remaining. Houston has the 12th easiest schedule, per Tankathon. But they do have some rather difficult games remaining on the slate.

They play the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. The latter of which Houston will face twice -- once this month and the other next month.

Houston's chances of going on a deep title run in the postseason hinges on several things. Injuries, for starters, which doesn't quite seem to be going in Houston's favor.

Tari Eason is playing hurt, Jabari Smith Jr. has been hurt and Amen Thompson just got hurt. As is always the case, health with determine the final victors.

Not just for the Rockets. For everyone. Depth is key around this time of the year.

Also, the matchup alignment will be even more important. The seedings will determine the path of difficulty. Getting on the wrong side of the bracket can lead to an early out. At least, earlier than expected.

If the playoffs started today, Houston would be facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. Remember when these two teams last played?

Houston boat-raced the Lakers on Christmas in a 119-96 victory in front of a prime-time national audience. JJ Redick was so upset that he called a mandatory team meeting. How effective was Redick's team meeting? Well, the team has gone 18-15 since Christmas, so you be the judge.

The Rockets are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the moment. They could easily drop to the fourth seed.

In which case they'd face the Denver Nuggets, who they don't match up as well against. Sure, Houston has secured a victory over Denver this season already. And lost one, due to poor officiating.

They'd simply have no answer for Nikola Jokic in the postseason. No one would.

But even if they were able to defeat Denver, they'd face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, which would likely mark the end of their postseason.

They'd be wise to hold on to their current third place seeding.